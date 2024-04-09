Impeached Edo DG Shaibu seeks NJC leave to petition Chief Judge over alleged abuse of office

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 6:01 pm


Impeached Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t

By Jethro Ibileke

The impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to obtain a complaint form to file a formal  petition against the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Shaibu was impeached on Monday by the State House of Assembly, following the adoption of the report of a seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge of the State.

The impeachment panel had investigate allegations of misconduct and perjury levelled against the former Deputy Governor by the House.

But, Shaibu, in a letter from the Chambers of B.I. Dakum and Co and dated April 8, 2024, applied to the CJN who doubles as Chairman of the National Judicial Council,

for a leave to obtain a complaint form to file formal  petition against the Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

The letter signed by Barrister Adaze A. Emwanta, a former commissioner for Information and Orientation to Governor Godwin Obaseki, seek to institute a petition of abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of oath of office by the Edo Chief Judge.

Emwanta added that the letter was to formally request for a complaint form as prescribed under the judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable his client file his complaint against the state Chief Judge.

The letter titled Re: Notice to Obtain a complaint form to file a formal complaint against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo State for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecrating his oath of office, reads in part:

“We write as Solicitors to Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, who until this morning was Deputy Governor of  Edo state.

“Rt Hon Philip Shaibu has instructed us to file a formal complaint to your Council against Hon Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the Chief Judge of Edo state for abuse of office, official misconduct and desecration of his oath of office.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to formally request for a complaint form  prescribed under the Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, to enable our client file his complaint again the subject Judge.”

 

 

