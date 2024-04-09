IBEDC celebrated Eid-el-fitri,warns against staff assault

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc felicitates with Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitri.

In a statement, the Managing Director, Engr. Kingsley Achife, emphasized the importance of the season’s sacrifice in fostering love and selflessness for Nigeria’s prosperity.

Engr. Achife reiterated IBEDC’s dedication to providing quality service, within the remit of its control, even during holidays. He assured customers that technical teams are committed to promptly resolving any faults that may occur during this period.

The Managing Director appealed to customers to stop assaulting IBEDC staff, as it is a criminal offence that can attract jail terms. He urged customers to report complaints to IBEDC offices or call the customer care line at 07001239999 instead of resorting to violence.

He also warned against tampering with electrical installations, highlighting the dangers of such actions, which can lead to electrical accidents.

The MD also advised communities to watch over their electrical installations and report any suspected act of vandalism. ” It is important that communities join us in the fight against vandalism to avoid being plunged into darkness even during this holiday^

Furthermore, he encouraged customers to utilize IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels for bill settlements and vending to avoid disconnection. The payment channels include the IBEDCPAY app for Android and iOS users, FetsWallet Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATM.

“IBEDC offices will remain open during public holidays from 9 am to 3 pm to address customer needs, and inquiries can also be made via email at [email protected]”