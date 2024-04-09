CRPP, AAC presidential candidate condemn impeachment of Phillips Shaibu

CRPP, AAC presidential candidate condemn impeachment of Phillips Shaibu

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 10:26 am


Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t

Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,t

By Jethro Ibileke

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Edo, has condemned in strong term the impeachment of Phillip Shaibu as Deputy Governor of the state.

This is even as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Udoh Oberaifo, described the impeachment as a blatant disregard for the principles of justice.

CRPP in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Samson Isibor, described the impeachment as “uncalled for,” adding that it smacked political vendetta, a predetermined game from Obaseki.

“Shaibu have not committed any impeachable offense. We blamed the Chief Judge of Edo state for allowing himself to be used by Obaseki to disobey a high court summon, including the outgoing Governor Obaseki and the State House of Assembly who harassed and chased away a court baliff,” Isibor said.

He added: “Our consolation is that the Edo governorship election is coming up in few months’ time at which Edo people will laugh last to say it is good riddance to bad government,

“We commend Comrade Shaibu for not appearing at the kangaroo panel. If he had appeared at the panel, Shaibu would have given credence to the illegally-constituted panel against the court order.

“We are advising Comrade Shaibu to forge ahead with the court process, he will definitely reclaim his mandate given to him by Edo people, which was illegally truncated by Obaseki. We assure him of our unchangeable support all the way.”

In a statement on Monday, the AAC candidate in the 21 September governorship election in the State, Dr. Udoh Oberaifo noted that due process was not followed in Shaibu’s impeachment.

He added that Shaibu was not given a fair hearing.

According to him, “Of particular concern is the fact that the impeachment proceeded despite a pending case filed by the deputy governor at the Federal High court.

“This legal action should have warranted a status quo, yet the impeachment was carried out regardless, casting doubts on the motives behind the hurried proceedings,” he said .

The AAC candidate also raised the alarm over the connection between the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Oberaifo further alleged that the new deputy governor is a card-carrying member of the LP and is yet to resign membership of the party as at the time he was sworn in.

He condemned the display of political maneuvering and warned against the entrenched godfatherism that has permeated Edo politics.

“This action, is in clear violation of the Electoral Act 2022 and it underscores the conivance between the LP and PDP to consolidate power,” he added

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State flanked on his right by Mr. Chinonso Oparaji and on his left by Mrs. Chipuruime Udeh, two indigenes of Imo State who made first class at the Nigerian Law School recently, when the duo paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Government House Owerri... Monday 1 hour ago

    Uzodimma offers automatic employment to two Imo indigenes with first class in Law School
    Governor Kabir Yusuf 3 hours ago

    Kano:  Governor Yusuf makes new appointments
    IBEDC 5 hours ago

    IBEDC celebrated Eid-el-fitri,warns against staff assault
    6 hours ago

    New electricity tariff is pro-poor, not a burden on majority of Nigerians
    President Bola Tinubu 6 hours ago

    Trillion Dollar Economy Beckons – Insights into Tinubu’s Policies That Will Change the Face of Nigeria’s Economy
    Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, left, spoke during the Iftar programme 7 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to continuously live in peace, love
    from right: Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa; London-Lagos solo driver, Ms. Pelumi Nubi and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at presentation of car gift to Ms. Nubi during her meeting with the governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Monday, 08 April 2024. 7 hours ago

    President Tinubu willing to meet with Nubi, says Sanwo-Olu
    President Bola Tinubu6 16 hours ago

    President Tinubu approves establishment of National Health Fellows Programme