CRPP, AAC presidential candidate condemn impeachment of Phillips Shaibu

By Jethro Ibileke

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Edo, has condemned in strong term the impeachment of Phillip Shaibu as Deputy Governor of the state.

This is even as the gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Udoh Oberaifo, described the impeachment as a blatant disregard for the principles of justice.

CRPP in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Samson Isibor, described the impeachment as “uncalled for,” adding that it smacked political vendetta, a predetermined game from Obaseki.

“Shaibu have not committed any impeachable offense. We blamed the Chief Judge of Edo state for allowing himself to be used by Obaseki to disobey a high court summon, including the outgoing Governor Obaseki and the State House of Assembly who harassed and chased away a court baliff,” Isibor said.

He added: “Our consolation is that the Edo governorship election is coming up in few months’ time at which Edo people will laugh last to say it is good riddance to bad government,

“We commend Comrade Shaibu for not appearing at the kangaroo panel. If he had appeared at the panel, Shaibu would have given credence to the illegally-constituted panel against the court order.

“We are advising Comrade Shaibu to forge ahead with the court process, he will definitely reclaim his mandate given to him by Edo people, which was illegally truncated by Obaseki. We assure him of our unchangeable support all the way.”

In a statement on Monday, the AAC candidate in the 21 September governorship election in the State, Dr. Udoh Oberaifo noted that due process was not followed in Shaibu’s impeachment.

He added that Shaibu was not given a fair hearing.

According to him, “Of particular concern is the fact that the impeachment proceeded despite a pending case filed by the deputy governor at the Federal High court.

“This legal action should have warranted a status quo, yet the impeachment was carried out regardless, casting doubts on the motives behind the hurried proceedings,” he said .

The AAC candidate also raised the alarm over the connection between the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Oberaifo further alleged that the new deputy governor is a card-carrying member of the LP and is yet to resign membership of the party as at the time he was sworn in.

He condemned the display of political maneuvering and warned against the entrenched godfatherism that has permeated Edo politics.