Kogi governor unveils security package

Thursday, April 4, 2024 8:39 am


Governor Ododo at the flag off of the initiative at the government house in Lokoja

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has launched a security initiative aimed at taming the upsurge in criminal activities in Lokoja, the state capital and major towns in the state.

According to Ismaila Isah, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, the operation code named ‘Metropolitan Quick Response’ is in partnership with the Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police and the joint task force of security agencies in the state.

At the flag off of the initiative at the government house in Lokoja, Ododo restated the commitment of his administration to deal decisively with criminals in the state.

The Governor noted that the safety and security of lives and property of the people remained a top priority for the administration, stressing that nothing will be spared to ensure that the people sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Today, we are flagging off the Metropolitan Quick Response (MQR) to advance our efforts in the safety and security of lives and property in Lokoja Metropolis and beyond.

“The flag off of the Metropolitan Quick Response operation is part of the evolving security measures to ensure we have a safe environment and to build on the solid foundation of our security architecture in the state.

“As a government, we are resolute in our determination to flush out criminal elements in every nook and cranny of Kogi State.

“Nothing will be spared to guarantee safety and security in every inch of the state, and Kogi state will remain unsafe for criminal elements where ever they may be,” Governor Ododo assured.

The governor commended the gallantry and dedication of all security agencies in the state for their sacrifices in the line of duty, adding that the state government will continue to appreciate their efforts in keeping the state safe.

Governor Ododo called on citizens of the state to be proactive, vigilant, and provide credible and timely information to security agencies.

The governor promised to continue to prioritize technological enablers to enhance capabilities in intelligence gathering to combat security threats in the state.

 

