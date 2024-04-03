Ekiti State to collaborate with FG on tourism development

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 2:29 pm


Present at the 6th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain safari which took place at Abanijorin Mountain and cave, in Iyin- Ekiti were the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye; Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, among others

 

*As Tourism Minister, hikers storm Ekiti for mountain hiking

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has expressed the readiness of his government to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Tourism to harness and develop untapped tourism potentials of the state and make the state a leading tourism destination in the country.

Governor Oyebanji revealed this on Monday during the 6th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain safari which took place at Abanijorin Mountain and cave, in Iyin- Ekiti.

In attendance at the event were the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye; Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon  Adeoye Aribasoye; Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, among others.

The Governor said a properly harnessed tourism industry has the capacity to reshape the economy and improve the revenue base of the state, stressing that the state would leverage on tourism to attract investment, create jobs, boost the local economy and drive the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji leading others on the climb to Oke Abanijorin

While expressing his gratitude to the Minister for the visit and her commitment to tourism development in the country, the Governor said her commitment speaks to the quality of people working with  President Bola Ahmed Timubu to actualize the renewed hope agenda of the President.

Governor Oyebanji revealed that he has charged the state Bureau of Tourism Development to come up with the state’s tourism development master-plan in alignment with the Federal Ministry of Tourism vision to create an enabling environment for the people to prosper.

“I’m so excited that finally, we are giving life to this programme. It started six years ago and I know and am convinced that if we are going to drive our shared prosperity agenda in Ekiti state, tourism is a critical factor in ensuring that we provide job, create wealth and also emplaced a healthy and productive society.

“As a government, we have charged the bureau of tourism development to  create a desirable tourism masterplan  for the state, because that is what is going to drive our intervention in the tourism sector and we will further collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Tourism by ensuring that we align our own plan with their own so that together we can create an enabling environment for our people to prosper”. The Governor asserted.

Earlier in her remarks, the Minister of Tourism, Mrs. Lola Ade-John, who said the purpose of her visit was to encourage and promote the eco-tourism sector of the state, lauded Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to tourism development, especially the creation of a Bureau of tourism.

She maintained that Governor Oyebanji’s determination to prioritize tourism aligns with President  Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led federal government’s resolve to boost the nation’s economy through tourism development.

The Minister, who maintained that collaboration among government entities, tourism agencies, business and communities global is crucial for promoting sustainable tourism in the state, assured the Governor that her ministry would continue to support the state government to explore and tap into various beautiful tourist sites in the state in order to  preserve the natural heritage for future generations.

She urged  the participants to use the opportunity to contribute to the development of tourism in the state as she acknowledged that the future of Ekiti tourism looks promising .

” Collaboration among government entities, tourism agencies, business and communities global is crucial for promoting sustainable tourism in Ekiti state and beyond and as affirmed by the Governor, he is very passionate about tourism and he intends on making tourism in the state as enviable and as an example to other state in Nigeria “. The Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Governor in company of the Minister and her team had earlier visited the palace of the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye where they were informed about the various natural endowments in the community as well as the history behind the mountain “Okuta Aba ni Jorin” and solicited  government’s support  in preserving the cultural heritage.

