Ododo mourns Obajana accident victims

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has condoled with families of victims of the accident that claimed the lives of 13 bus passengers and left two others injured at the Obajana market on Sunday night.

Governor Ododo, who received report of the accident upon his return to Lokoja on Monday, condoled with families of the victims and promised that the state government would not abandon them in their moment of grief.

In a statement by Ismaila Isah,

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ododo said he was disturbed that the accident which occurred when an articulated truck rammed into a parked passenger bus around the Obajana market late Sunday night, resulted in an inferno that left so much destruction of lives and property in the area.

According to the Governor:

“I am disturbed that this accident resulted in loss of lives and damage to property in the area.

‘I sympathize with the families of those who lost their lives and the survivors and I promise that we shall not abandon them in their moment of grief.”

Governor Ododo commended emergency management services in the state for rising to the occasion and dealing with the aftermath of the accident.

The Governor called on the people to avoid night travels at all times and ensure that information about passengers are kept in public transportation terminals and shared with contacts of passengers for easy identification by families in cases of emergency.

“Let me also commend the Federal Road Safety Commission and other agencies for their quick response.

“But again, I want to urge Nigerians to avoid night travels and for transporters in the state to preserve passenger manifest at bus terminals to enable easy identification when there are situations like this,” the Governor stated