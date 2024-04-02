40- year old man arrested for raping underage boy in Port Harcourt

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 8:22 am


Silhouette of a man raping a boy. spotlightnepal

Chigozie Okpara, Rape, Port Harcourt, Rivers State,

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A man identified as Chigozie Okpara, in his forties, said to be a native of Imo state is now in Police custody in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the alleged defilement of an underage boy.

We learnt that the suspect lured the underage boy to his house with food and snacks to Okujagu around the Trans Amadi axis of Port Harcourt last Sunday night March 31, 2024 (on Easter) and the neighbours in his compound heard the boy screaming, while the said Okpara was perpetrating the act.

CP Disu

Our source disclosed that the neighbours alerted vigilante members in the area who came and rescued the underage boy.

The source further disclosed that the suspect was handed over to the Trans Amadi Police Division by the vigilante group.

A Police source conversant with the cases of defilement told our reporter that the suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID)for discreet investigation while necessary medical examinations will be conducted on the underage boy.

The spokesperson for Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident adding that the suspect is in Police custody while the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

 

 

