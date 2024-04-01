President Tinubu to attend inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye

President Tinubu to attend inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Faye

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.

