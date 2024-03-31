Uzodimma: Our expectations would be met in the resurrected Christ

…Says Easter should be used to renew our hope for a better tomorrow

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on the Christian faithful in Nigeria and Imo State in particular, to use the period of the Easter celebration to renew their hope for a better tomorrow.

In his Easter message on Saturday, Governor Uzodimma insisted that the hope of the Christians would be met in the resurrected Jesus Christ.

Governor Uzodimma was optimistic that the federal government of Nigeria, “under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is working hard to improve the economy,” adding, “we are already seeing some of the positive signs of success.”

“Therefore, we should use the period of Eater to renew our hope for a better tomorrow.”

Recalling that Easter is the foundation of Christianity, Governor Uzodimma urged believers to “use the occasion of the Easter to rekindle and reinvigorate our love for one another, for our neighbour, for our State and our Country.”

“This is the cardinal message of Easter, which I urge you to imbibe and practice with the religious zeal of a true Christian.”

Governor Uzodimma said he was also “joyous for the the successful completion of the 40-day fasting period, which was necessary to mortify our flesh so as to sharpen our spirituality in readiness for the risen Christ,” noting,”if Christ had not died and resurrected, our faith as Christians would have been stillborn.”

Furthermore, Governor Uzodimma said we must always remember that the sacrificial love of Christ binds us together as Christians and enjoins us to reciprocate that love through our exemplary conduct, “not just this period but always.”

The Imo State Governor however regretted that some of our attitudes and conducts as Christians suggest that of those nailing Jesus Christ again on the Cross.

His words: “As Christians, we hardly show love to each other or our neighbours. There is no evidence that as Christians, we love our State, our Community and our Country. If we do, we will never betray the trust of a public office under our watch by looting public treasury or by greedy and illegally appropriating public assets. If we are truly Christians, then banditry and criminality should be receding in our society, not escalating by the day.

” I often ask, where is our Christianity when we acquire all the wealth and estates while our neighbours languish in excruciating poverty?

” Indeed, the wickedness of this generation, the rancid, pervasive inter-ethnic hatred that has become the order of the day among us and the heart-wrenching daily shedding of innocent blood, do not in any way indicate that we understand or appreciate the essence of either Christianity or Easter. What happened to our humanity? Even beasts do not kill each other like we do.

” Those who understand that Easter means sacrificial love would not engage in untoward and disruptive behaviour that is totally antithetical to the practical message of love taught by Christ through His death on the Cross.

” My appeal, therefore, is for us to repent and learn from our Master who, though without sin, died that we may live. It is important that we nail on the Cross those vices, which tend the be a wedge between us and righteousness and progress. We should show love to our fellow human beings because he who loves does not hurt.”

While wishing the people a happy Easter celebration, Governor Uzodimma assured them again that his administration will continue to work hard to ameliorate the sufferings of our people.

” The economy of the State is looking up. With the faithful implementation of the 2024 budget, we shall surely experience a new lease of life with the expectations of a regenerated standard of living for our people. No matter what happens, we should never lose hope. With the resurrected Christ, things can only be better. Mark my word, better days are ahead ”