Azuh’s Journalism Success Bible

Mike Awoyinfa

Get this book of advice and insights! Are you a student of journalism dreaming to excel in the business of news gathering and news reporting? If so, then go out and look for Azuh Arinze’s spanking new book launched early this week on Monday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.

To me, this is the most practical book on journalism written by a Nigerian journalist for Nigerian journalists with the eye and passion for journalistic excellence. The book is titled “ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING JOURNALISM.” The author couldn’t have chosen a better title. Since getting hold of this book of approximately 430 pages, I haven’t been able to put it down, reading chapter after chapter of interviews with Nigeria’s journalism gurus, past and present, sharing their experiences and giving out the secrets of successful journalism—be it in news gathering, news reporting, headline casting, professionalism, editorship, ethics of the profession and so on.

In his introduction to the book, the author, Azuh Arinze asks: “Why are some journalists making it and some are not? What are those making it doing that those who are not have refused to or are shying away from doing? Is there any way out for those who are still not finding their feet in the profession, both financially and otherwise? How also can one distinguish oneself in the profession, without any form of stain?

“To get answers to the above pertinent questions, I sat down with some of the greatest journalist ever produced by this country, 37 of them actually, to unearth how they are doing it, what those who want to be like them and even surpass their achievements can do, how to last long in the profession and still have our reputation intact and so on.”

The author confidently declares: “This book, indeed, is a treasure trove of information on anything and everything about journalism for those who care and are ready to either learn or increase their knowledge. And above all, master the art of re-invention, especially with the coming of Internet, which, whether we admit it or not, is now here to stay.

“Sincerely, I have no doubt whatsoever in my mind that whoever devotes ample time to reading and carefully digesting and applying nuggets learnt from this invaluable book, either as an intending journalism student, a student of journalism, a practitioner or even a lover of the noble profession, will not regret it.”

In the foreword, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju of the Nigerian Tribune bigwig writes: “I have had the privilege of going through the pages of ‘Anything and Everything Journalism.’ I would say of it, guidedly, that it is a worthy addition to other works that have enjoyed being described as the Bible of journalism.

“Dedicated to the memory of two great journalists, Dele Giwa and Dimgba Igwe, and spanning 37 chapters, ‘ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING JOURNALISM’ is exactly what its title says it is. It is a very ambitious, comprehensive work on the media and media practice in Nigeria. As readers journey across the lucid pages that make up its 37 chapters, they will be thrilled by the very rare encounters with almost everyone who has been something of value in Nigerian journalism. The author had one-on-one interviews with some of the brightest and biggest names in the profession in Nigeria. And the voices here are from both the print and broadcast media. Imagine reading these giants: Segun Osoba, Ray Ekpu, Bayo Onanuga, Mike Awoyinfa, Dimgba Igwe, Dele Momodu, Simon Kolawole, Azu Ishiekwene, Femi Adesina, Reuben Abati, Olusegun Adeniyi, Louis Odion, Larry Izamoje, Femi Sowoolu, Bisi Olatilo, Soni Irabor, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Bimbo Oloyede, Seye Kehinde, Kunle Bakare, Steve Ayorinde, Funke Egbemode, Gbenga Omotoso, Gbenga Adefaye, Eze Anaba, Chris Isiguzo, Dotun Oladipo, Musikilu Mojeed, Dare Babarinsa, Lekan Otufodunrin, Lanre Idowu, Ikechukwu Amaechi, Shola Osunkeye, Ibim Semenitari, Mayor Akinpelu, Femi Akintunde-Johnson and Ali M Ali. A book that parades the voices of these giants qualifies as a monument to intellectualism.”

Olagunju continues: “This book has much more than views of and vibes from giants. What the accomplished professionals say on journalism here provides for the author the much needed flesh to clothe his discourse and interrogation of the other vital parts of media practice in Nigeria. I see the author deftly using the voices of the past to interrogate the present with a deep look at what the future of the profession looks like—or should look like.

“As it is with all good books, its appeal and concern cut across all divides. For the old, it contains some properties of reflection; for the young, it gives tips on productive ambition. In other words, given its richness in content and style, I expect readers to see this book as a manual for not just journalists in training but also for those already established on the job but who believe in acquiring new skills and learning new tricks.

“The author says in the Introduction that his objective is to lead journalists to the secret that would crack the ‘journalism success code.’ It is, therefore, no surprise that I see very commendable authorial efforts in the book seeking to provide insights into the secret behind the success of those who achieved excellence in journalism despite the limiting operational environment. I could also see that the author competently recommends steps for the upcoming ones to take if they will excel in all departments of the trade: reporting, news gathering, editing, interviewing, column writing, headline casting, etc.

“I strongly recommend this book to students of journalism, practicing journalists, persons in public relations and image management and to all who seek to understand why journalists do what they do and how they do it. Particularly to politicians I recommend ‘ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING JOURNALISM.’ They may see in here tips on how not to fall.”