Rema to Edo youths: I’ve so much in stock for you

Saturday, March 30, 2024 8:34 am


Governor Obaseki and Rema

By Jethro Ibileke

Musical prodigy, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has challenged the youths to be ready to accept new rules to better themselves, their communities and for the evolution of the entertainment industry.

Rema gave the challenge on Friday in Benin, when the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki hosted him to a lunch at the Government House.

The Edo-born musician who revealed that he has so much in stock for Edo youths, thanked the people of the State for their support throughout his musical journey.

This is even as he expressed appreciation to Governor Obaseki for caring for the youths in the state.

He said: “The lunch was great and we spoke about a lot of important things, especially his programme for the young people.

“It’s very beautiful to see a Governor who cares for the future. He does not only have a vision for his tenure but beyond the eight-year period.

“We have so much in stock for the young people of the State. I would not be here in the first place if not for the youths in Nigeria. They are the people I am part of, live for, the people I inspire and motivate, they are the next generation.”

Speaking on his art project, Rema said: “This is the time to do something for the youths. I just want to do things.

“I have been able to make a breakthrough in the music industry. I went out there to perform on the global stage and took Benin City with me. I carried the city on my back and on my shoulders and expressed my culture in the best way I could.

“The government will make moves and it is also time for the youths to make moves, re-educate themselves, ready to accept new rules for the betterment of the community and for the evolution of the entertainment industry as well.”

Earlier, Governor Godwin Obaseki reiterated his support for upcoming artists in the state to enable them to compete favourably with their peers across the globe.

“He is here for a private lunch. We had an opportunity to chat and catch up with him. He has not been here since I became governor. Rema left Edo just as I was getting into office as governor. It’s nice to have him back after six years.

“We had an opportunity to tell him all we have done and how we are interested in supporting young people in the arts, culture and entertainment sectors.

“We have commenced the conversation with him on an iconic art project for this City and this part of the country,” Obaseki said.

 

 

 

