Governors Ododo, Abiodun, Namadi rejoice with Tinubu at 72

Richard Elesho

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, his Ogun and Jigawa State counterparts, Dapo Abiodun and Umar Namadi, have praised the extraordinary dedication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rekindle hope in Nigeria as the president marks his 72nd birthday.

Ismail Isah, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, in a statement, said Ododo joins other Nigerians to celebrate the achievements of President Tinubu and his unwavering commitment, wisdom, and leadership in steering Nigeria towards greater economic prosperity and improvement in the security of lives and property under very challenging circumstances.

The governor described Tinubu as a steadfast, determined, focused leader and a rare breed of democrat whose commitment to nation building has shaped the development of democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“Mr President as you mark your 72nd birthday today, I extend my warmest wishes on behalf of the government and people of Kogi State to you for your abiding faith in our county and for your love for our state.

“You have dedicated your life to the service of our great nation, demonstrating unwavering commitment, wisdom, and leadership in steering Nigeria towards greater economic prosperity and improvement in the security of lives and property under very challenging circumstances.

“Your steadfast dedication to the welfare and progress of our country serves as an inspiration to us all.

“On this special day, we celebrate not only the milestones of your exceptional life but also your vision for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Under your guidance, we shall continue to strive for unity, peace, and development, overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities for the growth and development of our country,” Ododo said.

The governor called on all Nigerians to reaffirm their collective commitment to building a nation that is inclusive, just, and prosperous under Mr. President, stressing that it is imperative for Nigerians to draw inspiration from the President’s leadership and work together towards a brighter future for the country.

Ododo prayed for the grace of sound health, strength, and protection upon the life of Mr. President in his efforts to rekindle hope in Nigeria through the reforms initiated under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Gov Abiodun Also Congratulates President Tinubu, Says Nigeria In Good Hands

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has also described President Tinubu as a democrat and visionary leader who is passionately committed to the emergence of Nigeria as an economic powerhouse.

Prince Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to the President on his 72nd birthday on 29 March, said Tinubu is the right man to lead the country at this period of economic crisis among other issues bedeviling the nation.

The governor noted that since his assumption of office on 29 May, President Tinubu has demonstrated astuteness, resilience, and a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said the President is worth celebrating because of his commitment to nation-building, adding that he has devoted his whole life to serving humanity.

He said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. This milestone is not only a celebration of a remarkable life well-lived but also an opportunity to acknowledge the president’s exceptional contributions to the growth and development of our great nation, Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has undeniably proven himself as a formidable politician, a visionary leader, and a champion of democracy. His unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance has left an indelible mark on our nation’s political landscape.

According to Prince Abiodun, President Tinubu’s leadership style has been instrumental in raising the hopes of Nigerians for a better future.

“As we commemorate this special day, we recognize your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society, your relentless pursuit of justice, and your passion for empowering the people.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join millions of Nigerians in wishing our President good health, happiness, and continued success in his quest to bequeath to Nigerians, a country of our dreams,” the governor added.

Governor Namadi congratulates President Tinubu @72

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has joined eminent Nigerians in congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on. his 72 birthday celebration.

Governor Namadi’s congratulatory message was contained in a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel and made available to our Correspondent on Friday.

The Jigawa Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, describing his leadership, vision, and dedication to the progress and development of Nigeria as exemplary.

According to the Statement President Tinubu’s efforts in promoting democracy, fostering economic growth, and advocating for social justice have been the hallmarks he is known and identified with over the years.

“As President Tinubu celebrates this milestone, Governor Namadi joins millions of Nigerians in expressing gratitude for his invaluable contributions to our country.

“Under his leadership, Nigeria has started to witness significant strides in various sectors, thereby restoring confidence in Nigerians and paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all citizens.

“Governor Namadi prays for President Tinubu’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he continues to serve our beloved country.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide him aright and grant him many more years of fruitful service to Nigeria and its people,” the Statement added.

Governor Namadi also congratulates the President

Jigawa state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi has joined eminent Nigerians in congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on. his 72 birthday celebration.

Governor Namadi’s congratulatory message was contained in a Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel and made available to our Correspondent on Friday.

The Jigawa Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warm wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, describing his leadership, vision, and dedication to the progress and development of Nigeria as exemplary.

According to the Statement President Tinubu’s efforts in promoting democracy, fostering economic growth, and advocating for social justice have been the hallmarks he is known and identified with over the years.

“As President Tinubu celebrates this milestone, Governor Namadi joins millions of Nigerians in expressing gratitude for his invaluable contributions to our country.

“Under his leadership, Nigeria has started to witness significant strides in various sectors, thereby restoring confidence in Nigerians and paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all citizens.

“Governor Namadi prays for President Tinubu’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he continues to serve our beloved country.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to guide him aright and grant him many more years of fruitful service to Nigeria and its people,” the Statement added.