We Can Kick Out TB, Even Before 2030…Oluremi Tinubu

*As First Lady becomes Global and National Stop TB Champion

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has advocated for a renewed commitment, especially at the state level to the fight against Tuberculosis in Nigeria.

She was speaking during her investiture as the Global and National Stop TB Champion at the State House Abuja.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu applauded the role of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in raising awareness which has led to a significant improvement in case finding and treatment coverage of the disease.

“Let me acknowledge the efforts of all stakeholders at the national, regional, and global levels towards addressing the TB epidemic, following the adoption of the Political Declaration at the United Nations High-Level Meeting held in New York in September, 2023. Building on this commitment, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is fully committed to the fight against tuberculosis and achieving the goals set forth in the Political Declaration, alongside other national goals towards ensuring a healthier and more prosperous Nigeria”.

The First Lady also charged the Wives of State governors who she also decorated as TB Champions for their respective States to raise the awareness further to ensure that the disease which is treatable is brought to the barest minimum.

“This designation is not just a title, but carries with it, the power to make a difference. I kindly appeal that you all use your exalted positions to amplify awareness about Tuberculosis, to end the stigma associated with it, and to help patients in your respective States access the available treatments and support”.

To further drive home her commitment to the fight of TB, the newly decorated Global and national Champion through the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI made a donation of N1bn to the course.

“I dedicate this investiture to Daniel, one of my staff, who unfortunately lost his life to the disease and to others who we have lost just like him by remaining silent”.

“Starting from now, let us work together by showing compassion, understanding to end stigma and discrimination”.

Earlier, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate noted that the success recorded so far in the fight against the disease is a collective effort of not only the health care sector but all Nigerians and this should be sustained because of the evidence of the great political will demonstrated by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Global Stop TB Partnership, Geneva, Dr Lucica Ditiu appealed to Nigeria to mobilize domestic resources for the purpose of addressing the scourge.

“If it does not happen in Nigeria, it will not happen in Africa. If does not happen in Africa, it will not happen in the world”.

The Executive Director commended the leadership role of the First Lady especially by taking the lead in health related issues.

She also commended the leadership of the Health Ministry in the country saying the men at the helm of affairs are the appropriate ones for the job.

After the investiture of the First Lady as the Global and National Stop TB Champion, she also decorated the wives of State Governors as State Champions of Stop TB.

Also present at the event were former First Ladies and wives of former Vice Presidents among others.