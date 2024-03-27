Our legacy’ll leave lasting impression on Rivers people – Gov.Fubara

Our legacy’ll leave lasting impression on Rivers people – Gov.Fubara

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2:30 pm


Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (right); presenting Staff of Office as First Class Traditional Ruler to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom (left); during a ceremony at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 26.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (right); presenting Staff of Office as First Class Traditional Ruler to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom (left); during a ceremony at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 26.

*Presents First class Staff of office to Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom,King Michael Ateke Tom

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his Administration will collaborate and continue to consult widely in delivering a liberated State experiencing enduring peace.

Governor Fubara said, in doing so, he would not operate as a dictator but as a member of a team that has the best interest of the State at heart and is determined to leave a lasting legacy that can be celebrated.

The Governor spoke during the formal presentation of Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, as first class traditional ruler, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara stated that, during the Sixth State Executive Council meeting, N80.8billion was approved with 50 percent contract value paid already as the Government awarded the construction of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road.

He said the project will be funded from the savings from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to underscore his Administration’s prudence without also borrowing to complete the project.

“We are at a crossroad in our state where we all need to stand for what is right. It happens once in a life time. So, for now, be one of those people that will be in the course to liberate and free our dear State.

“And I know strongly that having the support of a peace-loving Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, having the support of the wonderful Council of Chiefs, having the support of the great people of Rivers State, we will bring peace in our State. We will do those things that are right to develop our State.

“We will continue to consult. We will not act as dictators. We will act as people who know that one day, we will leave, and when we leave, the way we have acted will speak for us. We will not force people to talk good about us. Our legacy will be a signature for how we led.”

Governor Fubara explained that he acted within the ambit of the law to upgrade the traditional stool upon which King Ateke Tom sits in recognition of his efforts in promoting peace in Okrika, and indeed, the State, and urged him to continue to do justice to everyone.

In his speech, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon Charles Amadi, congratulated King Ateke Tom for being formally presented with the Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office as first class traditional ruler.

Also speaking, former Transport Minister, Chief Abiye Sekibo, thanked Governor Fubara for fulfilling his promise of upgrading the traditional stool of Okochiri Kingdom, and pledged the support of Kirike Se people to his Administration.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima during an interaction with members of the Nutrition Core Working Committee who were at the Presidential Villa 3 hours ago

    FG Will Prioritize Establishment of Nutrition Departments, Funding of Activities-Shettima
    Gunmen 5 hours ago

    Kogi governor applauds rescue of  kidnapped persons
    at a Ramadan dinner with members of the Federal judiciary led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola 7 hours ago

    We Must Treat Kidnappers as Terrorists – Tinubu
    Information Minister Idris, right, and Stanley Nkwocha  17 hours ago

    Reinvent Nigeria’s Story With Truthful Narratives, VP Shettima Charges Spokespersons
    L-R: Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director, African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML), Dr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Mary Ogbe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and HRH.Egnr. James Bitrus, Chief of Dnata Chiefdom, during an inspection tour by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development at the African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML) facility, in Kaduna state on March 26, 2024 18 hours ago

    Value addition now a standard for mining operations- Alake
    The rescued Kuriga school children 19 hours ago

    The Abducted Children of Kuriga and Other Stories
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State 21 hours ago

    Fubara sacks Task Force on Environmental Sanitation
    Senegal’s New President-Elect Bassirou Faye left, won last Sunday’s election at first round, even before results are out. He defeated his former boss, anointed government candidate, Amadou Ba, right, who was the former Prime Minister to President Sall 23 hours ago

    Senegal: 3 Major Reasons Former Prisoner, Faye, Emerged President