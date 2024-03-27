Our legacy’ll leave lasting impression on Rivers people – Gov.Fubara

*Presents First class Staff of office to Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom,King Michael Ateke Tom

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that his Administration will collaborate and continue to consult widely in delivering a liberated State experiencing enduring peace.

Governor Fubara said, in doing so, he would not operate as a dictator but as a member of a team that has the best interest of the State at heart and is determined to leave a lasting legacy that can be celebrated.

The Governor spoke during the formal presentation of Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, as first class traditional ruler, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara stated that, during the Sixth State Executive Council meeting, N80.8billion was approved with 50 percent contract value paid already as the Government awarded the construction of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road.

He said the project will be funded from the savings from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to underscore his Administration’s prudence without also borrowing to complete the project.

“We are at a crossroad in our state where we all need to stand for what is right. It happens once in a life time. So, for now, be one of those people that will be in the course to liberate and free our dear State.

“And I know strongly that having the support of a peace-loving Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, having the support of the wonderful Council of Chiefs, having the support of the great people of Rivers State, we will bring peace in our State. We will do those things that are right to develop our State.

“We will continue to consult. We will not act as dictators. We will act as people who know that one day, we will leave, and when we leave, the way we have acted will speak for us. We will not force people to talk good about us. Our legacy will be a signature for how we led.”

Governor Fubara explained that he acted within the ambit of the law to upgrade the traditional stool upon which King Ateke Tom sits in recognition of his efforts in promoting peace in Okrika, and indeed, the State, and urged him to continue to do justice to everyone.

In his speech, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon Charles Amadi, congratulated King Ateke Tom for being formally presented with the Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office as first class traditional ruler.

Also speaking, former Transport Minister, Chief Abiye Sekibo, thanked Governor Fubara for fulfilling his promise of upgrading the traditional stool of Okochiri Kingdom, and pledged the support of Kirike Se people to his Administration.