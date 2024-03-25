Need For Peace and Unity Harped on at Annual Tiv Day

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The need for peace and unity among the Tiv nation and their neighbours was the overriding theme at the 2024 Tiv Day Celebration and launch of 500million naira townhall project, which was held in Imon town, Obi Local government of Nasarawa State, on Saturday. The State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule called on ethnic nationalities to use their cultures and traditions as a means to uphold peace and unity among themselves and their neighbours. Governor Sule who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, in charge of Administration in the Government House, Umaru Idris, pledged to continue to support all tribes in the State to achieve this purpose.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, speaking through Dr. Emmanuel Atser, his associate, and Governor Alia praised the Tiv for being peace-loving, accommodating and loyal to any constitutionally established governance structure. The priest-politician called on the people to shun the temptation to “take laws into your hands even when you are confronted with threats, rather, you should report such issues to law enforcement agents/ Governor Alia admonished them to evolve activities that can catalyse growth and development, while also initiating “programmes that will promote peaceful coexistence with communities where you live.”

Ahmed Wadada, the senator representing Nasarawa West, who chaired the event said the Tiv people deserve praise for the conscious effort to keep their heritage alive. “It is the priority of the governor of Nasarawa State, His Excellency Engineer Abdullahi Sule to unite the people of Nasarawa State, so that we can peacefully coexist. Peaceful coexistence is a veritable instrument for development. So, for the Tiv people to come together, to deepen and grow the unity amongst them which of course translates to cohesion; unity and cohesion will lead to development,” he said, imploring other nationalities to borrow a leaf from the TIDA

Emmanuel Jime, former executive secretary of the Nigerian Shipping Council and guest lecturer at the event called on the Tiv to continue to imbibe the principles of peace and unity as a way of honouring the memory of their heroes past “Let us honour them by embracing the cherished and upholding the principles they stood for, the spirit of unity and collaboration.” He stressed that history has a part to play in the life of a people, noting that “The Tiv Nation here in Nasarawa State particularly has demonstrated educational capacity, it has demonstrated leadership qualities, it has demonstrated entrepreneurship skills. Everywhere within the realm of development of any society in Nasarawa State, you will find that the Tiv are up and doing

Jime observed that education should be given a prime place in the developmental strides of the Tiv. This, he said, is premised on the fact that an educated society is prepared for development. He called on the Tiv Nation in Nasarawa State to “ensure that education is primary in all of their endeavours,” especially the education of the girl child to leverage on rapid and effective leadership, and rounded development while avoiding broken society and early marriages that leave dents and burdens on societies.

In his address of welcome, the President of TIDA, the umbrella organization of all Tiv indigenes in Nasarawa State appreciated Governor Sule for appointing Tiv people into positions of importance in his administration. He called on the governor to crown his effort by creating a traditional stool for the Tiv in the State “We shall be most grateful if Your Excellency as God-sent, liberate us from this decade of neglect by considering the creation of chiefdoms headed by people of Tiv extraction, so that the Tiv people can feel a complete sense of belonging.” He also appealed for the return and rehabilitation of some internally displaced Tiv people in the State.

The Tiv are one of the largest ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, predominantly found in Benue State. They are also settled in most states of northcentral Nigeria.