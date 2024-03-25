How Binance Executive, Anjarwalla, Who Escaped from Custody Left Nigeria

Monday, March 25, 2024 3:13 pm


 

The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem ANJARWALLA, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March 2024.

Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies , MDAs, as well as the international community, to  apprehend the suspect. Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect .

Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities  and serving as Binance’s Africa regional manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts. The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria. He was  scheduled to appear before the court again on 4 April 2024.

We urge the Nigerian  public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect

