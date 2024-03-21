Edo: How security operatives rescued 20 kidnapped victims, combing bush for 21 others 

Thursday, March 21, 2024 2:11 pm


Edo CP Funsho Adegboye

By Jethro Ibileke 

No fewer than 20 kidnap victims have been rescued by security operatives in Edo State.

The victims were among 41 passengers of four Toyota Hiace buses abducted by gunmen suspected to be headers along Lakpese Road, in the Akoko-Edo local government area of the state on 18 March, 2024.

The rescue operation was carried out by a combined team of police operatives, military personnel and local Vigilantes who are still combing the bush to rescue the remaining 21 victims.

The hoodlums were said to have suddenly emerged from the bush, accosted the victims’ vehicles at gunpoint and whisked them into the bush.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the rescued of 20 victims,

According to him, “On March 18, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibilo Division received information that hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen emerged from the bush along Lakpese-Ogorimagogo Road, accosted four Toyota Hiace buses and kidnaped the occupants into the bush.

“Police peratives in collaboration with the military personnel and vigilante immediately moved to the scene, embarked on vigorous bush combing exercise and rescued 20 passengers at once.”

Chidi said efforts are still ongoing to rescue the 21 other adult passengers still in captivity.

