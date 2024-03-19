Kano: Governor Yusuf vows to ensure security, economic prosperity 

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 8:25 am


Governor Yusuf, his Deputy, Chief of Staff, SSG and others during the Iftar gathering with security chiefs on Monday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

In the face of rising insecurity across the country,  Kano State Governor,  Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has vowed to keep ensuring adequate security of lives and property in the state, so as to make it investor-friendly state for economic prosperity.

Governor Yusuf who stated this during his Ramadan  breakfast meeting with security chiefs in the state, at  Government House, Monday evening,  appreciated their efforts in crime-fighting, as well as maintenance of peace and order in the ancient commercial city, urging them to put more efforts.

According to a Statement by his spokesman,  Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf insisted that,  “we are committed to the protection of lives and property of Kano people.”

He expressed his administration’s determination and resoluteness  towards safeguarding the lives and property of the people within the state.

He further lauded the security agencies for their indispensable role in ensuring the security and welfare of the citizens, adding that their patriotic services are well appreciated by the government and people of Kano state.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s firm dedication to strengthening the security framework to effectively deliver the essential services expected by both the government and the people of Kano.

He also revealed that his government has commenced the procurement of food supplies for distribution, with security personnel being among the beneficiaries of the initiative.

Governor Yusuf commended the Federal Government, specifically President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for approving the allocation of food supplies to be distributed to the vulnerable populations throughout the state in the near future.

Governor Yusuf encouraged the security chiefs  to continue to implore Almighty Allah and offer prayers unceasingly for peace, stability, and prosperity in Kano State and across Nigeria during this sacred month of Ramadan.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner of Police,  Alhaji Mohammed Usainii Gumel, Brigadier General M.A Sadiq of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army stationed at Bukavu Barracks, and Commander J. K Adedeji of the Naval Logistics College in Dawakin Tofa, expressed their gratitude for the support provided by the Kano State Government to the security agencies.

They reaffirmed their unwavering commitment towards ensuring the security of lives and property in Kano State.

The  iftar gathering, however, served  as a forum for discussing crucial matters essential for improving the operational effectiveness of security agencies in Kano.

Among top government funcfionaries present during the meeting include the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo,  Secretary to the State Government (SSG),  Dr.  Abdullahi Baffa Bichi,  Chief of Staff to the Governor, Shehu Sagagi, Director General,  Special Services Directorate, Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar (rtd), among others.

 

 

 

 

