Edo 2024: PDP chieftain backs Osarodion Ogie as Asue Ighodalo’s running mate

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 12:24 pm


Alhaji Mohammed Ighile

Alhaji Mohammed Ighile

By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the diaspora, Alhaji Mohammed Ighile, has thrown his weight behind the clamour for the choice of Berr. Osarodion Ogie as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 21 September election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

Ighile who is a former secretary-general of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), in Oredo Central Constituency, spoke on telephone to journalists in Edo from his base in USA.

He noted that experience gathered as Chief of Staff to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and as commissioner will be of tremendous help if Mr. Ogie emerges as deputy governor of Edo State.

Besides, he argued that having been Secretary to Edo State Government for over seven years, Ogie is in a better position to pilot the affairs of the state as he is used to all the rudiments of government.

The experienced politician who noted that Ogie is a good listener, who takes time to reach out to those in need, added he knows the working of government and the problems of the three senatorial districts because of his long stint in government.

He vowed to go on a fund raiser and fully mobilize Edo diaspora in North America for the PDP once the incumbent secretary to Edo Government is announced as running mate to Dr. Ighodalo.

He said: “I have no doubt that Barrister Osarodion Ogie will bring value to the joint ticket with Dr. Asue Ighodalo. Having been in government for almost 16 years, he has acquired a lot of experience in government.”

“Barrister Ogie is a very good man. He is very patient with people and takes time to attend to the ordinary Edo person who visits him either in his office or at home. He has an open door policy. He knows Edo and the problems confronting the state very well.

“We’ll mobilize Edo diaspora for him. Ogie has a good heart and mean well for all Edo people. He has been part of the formulation of several government policies and so, will be of immense value to Dr. Ighodalo if he wins.”

 

 

