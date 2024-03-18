Ramadan: Governor Yusuf donates cash, and food items to Govt.  House staff

Monday, March 18, 2024 9:12 pm


Staff of Kano Government House picking their Ramadan gifts from Governor Yusuf at the Open Theatre, Kano Government House on Sunday

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Civil servants attached to Kano Government House were full of smiles on Sunday when Kano State Governor,  Engr.  Abba Kabir Yusuf personally supervised the donation of food items and cash to them as palliatives to cushion the effects of hardship during the Ramadan period.

According to a Statement by the Director General of media and Publicity,  Government House,  Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa,  Governor  Yusuf donated food stuff worth millions of Naira to the teeming staff of the Government House as part of his Ramadan gesture to them.

The  Statement added that   “the foodstuff donated to the beneficiaries that range from GL1-GL 12 include a 50kg bag of Rice, a carton of Macaroni, Ten mud of millet, and the sum of N10,000 each.”

Presenting the items,  Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to Allah for allowing him to make the gesture which is aimed at bringing succur to Government House staff during the blessed month of Ramadan.

“Today is a special day not only for me but my staff at Government House because I have started fulfilling my electioneering campaign promises of improving welfare packages to civil servants”,  Governor Yusuf said.

Governor Yusuf further disclosed that  “more goodies will be underway to the staff, especially when they hold firm their individual and collective responsibilities.

“My relationship with you is not political. Therefore, you can hold to your different opinions, but all I need from you is dedication, hard work, and prayers so that we can achieve what we are here for.”

Governor Yusuf, however,   appealed to them to utilize the month of Ramadan by maximizing the act of Ibadat and also praying for the state and the nation for Allah’s intervention, “particularly,  in this trying period.”

In his remarks,  the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, commended  Governor Yusuf for his kind gesture, describing it as one of its kind ever in the state.

Comrade Abdussalam called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture with a dedication to duties, trustworthiness, and prayers for the administration of Governor Yusuf.

In their unanimous comments, the beneficiaries described Governor Yusuf as a workers-friendly Governor,  confessing that the gesture was one of its kind and would go a long way in easing their hardships.

 

 

 

