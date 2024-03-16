Isolate and Prosecute Murderers of 4 Military Officers, 12 Soldiers in Delta State

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights activist, has commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families of the slain military officers and soldiers in Delta State and called on the Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the case to prosecute the suspects without any delay.

On 14th March 2024, the troops of the 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on peace mission to Okuoma community in Delta State were surrounded by some irate community youths. In the unprovoked attack that ensued, the Commanding Officer, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 Solders were reported to have been brutalised and murdered in a gruesome manner.

Below is a statement by the senior lawyer:

Isolate and Prosecute Murderers of 4 Military Officers, 12 Soldiers in Bomadi LGA, Delta State

By Femi Falana

We join the members of the civilised humanity in condemning the brutality meted out to the military officers and soldiers as they were deployed for peace keeping mission to resolve the crisis in two warring communities in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta state. We are , however, pleased to note that the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country.

Having regard to the massacre of innocent people when the military invaded Odi in Bayelsa State and Zaki Biam in Benue State in similar circumstances, we commend the military authorities for resisting the temptation to subject the two warring communities to a reprisal attack. By all means, the army should avoid a repeat of the history of having multiple tragedies.

We have confirmed that in line with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gwabim Musa, some of the gunmen involved in the heinous crime have been arrested. The Delta State Government, the respective local governments, and the leaders of two warring communities should assist the police to identify and isolate the remaining reckless murderers and unravel the motive behind the heinous crime.

While we commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families of the slain military officers and soldiers, we call on the Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the case with a view to prosecuting the suspects without any delay.

Femi Falana is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria