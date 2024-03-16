Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman

By Jethro Ibileke

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Mr Tony Aziegbemi, has been reportedly kidnapped in Benin, the state capital.

Aziegbemi was reportedly kidnapped at about 11 pm on Friday, just a few meters from his GRA residence in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

It was gathered that Edo PDP chairman who is said not to have police protection, was trailed by abductors in two Toyota Corolla cars.

Narrating what transpired, Aziegbemi’s driver said they left a night meeting in Government House at about 11 pm.

He added that the gunmen overtook their vehicle at a speed breaker point along Osaro Street, off Country Home Road.

He said: “When we left the government house heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us so I decided to take another diversion. We never knew they were kidnappers.

“A few minutes later, the same cars appeared behind us at a speed breaker point and blocked our car in the front and immediately the gunmen pointed gun at us and ordered our chairman to enter their car and took him away.”

The State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, has confirmed the abduction of Aziegbemi.

“That is confirmed, it is in the jurisdiction of New Etete Police Division, also known as Godwin Abbe Police Station, that is where it happened.

“The Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the tactical teams of the operatives to go after the hoodlums and we pray that by the grace of God all hands are on deck and we will be able to rescue him unhurt,” Nwabuzor said.

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Jarrett Tenebe, has condemned the abduction of Dr Aziegbemi.

Tenebe in a statement on Saturday, attributed the “ugly development to the lack of strong and well-oiled security architecture in the state.”

He statement said: “The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received the news of the kidnap of the State chairman of PDP, Dr Tony Azegbemwin with rude shock and has profoundly condemned same, attributing this ugly development to the lack of strong and well-oiled security architecture in the state.

“This kidnap is one kidnap too many in the State which signposts an overt reminder and wake-up call on Governor Obaseki led administration in the state that all is not well, in terms of securing the State which is the primary responsibility of government.

“That the chairman of the party of a sitting governor can be kidnapped, is a testament to the very porous, ill-equipped, ill-motivated security machinery in the state despite the humongous security vote being collected by Governor Obaseki every month.

“The APC, Edo State chapter uses this medium to demand of the abductors, the immediate and unconditional release of the PDP chairman, while we call on the security agencies in the state to leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensure his release unhurt.”