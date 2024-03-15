Pro-Wike Commissioner resigns and takes appointment as Director-General BCDA

Friday, March 15, 2024 4:31 pm


Alabo George Kelly, Rivers Commissioner for Work resigns and takes up federal appointment as the Director-general of Border Communities Development Agency, BCDA.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt 

Rivers Works Commissioner, Dr Dax George-Kelly has resigned from Rivers State Executive Council to resume as Director General of Border Communities Development Agency, (BCDA) appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he appreciates him for the opportunity giving him to serve.

Our Correspondent reports that the latest resignation by Alabo George Kelly is his second. He had resigned last year at the peak of the political rift between Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Governor Siminalayi Fubara when the 10 Pro-Wike Commissioners resigned.

The appointment of the former Commissioner was contained in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and made public on Thursday.

Dr George is a commissioner for works in Rivers State and is a fellow of the Certified Institute of Practising Professionals, USA.

He is also a fellow of the Association of Strategy Professionals, USA, and a member of other distinguished associations.

Dr. George holds a PhD in Construction Management; an MSc in Quantity Surveying and Construction Engineering, and a B.Tech in Quantity Surveying.

The statement said the President expects the newly appointed Director-General to discharge his duties with integrity, diligence, and dedication.

President Tinubu urged him to brace up: “For the effective administration of the agency, and management of critical policies and programmes in line with the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda for border communities development.”

 

 

 

 

