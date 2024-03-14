Uzodimma felicitates with Paddy Obinna at 80

Thursday, March 14, 2024 6:25 pm


From left, Governor Hope Uzodimma and Paddy Obinna

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, has felicitated with his former Special Adviser on Culture,  Mr. Paddy Obinna on the occasion of his 80th birthday celebration.

Mr. Obinna, who hails from Emekeuku in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State is an art enthusiast and owner of the popular Art Gallery in Emekeuku.

He is also a writer, publisher and an ambassador of Igbo culture and tradition.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor said Sen. Uzodimma is particularly thankful to God for the life of the celebrant whom he respects as an encyclopedia of arts and culture.

Nwachuku said his principal is excited that despite Mr. Obinna’s age, he still exudes incredible energy, displays mastery of the art sector and intellectualism that cannot be ignored by the society.

Governor Uzodimma is of the view that Mr. Obinna has remained as asset to Imo State in particular and Nigeria at large, and urged the celebrant not to relent in using what God has endowed him with to impact the society, particularly the youths in Imo State.

The statement noted that Governor Uzodimma believes there is a thin line between arts, culture, tradition and history, and challenged Mr Obinna on the need to ensure that the youths of Imo State appreciate the historical cum economic potentials of arts, culture and tourism, taking into cognisance happenings in our contemporary and digital world, and the need to tap into the sector to earn a decent living.

The Governor further reminded Mr. Obinna that the Imo State Ministry of Arts and Culture as well as related agencies of government, are always ready to partner with professionals to ensure that the citizens are served better  in the areas of arts, culture and tourism.

On behalf of his family and the government of Imo State, Governor Uzodimma wished Mr. Obinna many more years of fruitful celebrations in good health and assured that his government will continue to provide the enabling environment that will make arts and culture to flourish in Imo State.

 

