First Lady Restates Stiffer Laws for Kidnappers

*As Lagos Senators pay a courtesy visit

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reiterated her call for stiffer penalties for kidnappers in the country.

She was speaking when she received in her office at the State House Abuja the Senators representing the three senatorial districts of Lagos State.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu appealed to the lawmakers to address enacting security-related laws to stem the tide of this crime.

“We should look into the laws we would bring up. On the issue of kidnapping, it is like we are in a war, a war against kidnapping and kidnappers”

She also admonished Nigerians to help one another.

“The administration of President Tinubu is resolute to leave a legacy for generations yet unborn. This takes a lot of sacrifice and courage”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator representing Lagos East, Chairman of Southern Senators Forum and Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking and Finance, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru noted that the reforms of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR are on course to putting the nation on a solid footing of economic wellbeing and lasting prosperity.

He also assured that the Senate will continue to look into people-centered legislation especially as it regards the economy and security.

Senator Adetokunbo Abiru expressed optimism that the nation would soon be an economic haven.

Also on the courtesy visit were the Senator representing Lagos Central, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni who is also Chairman Senate Committee on Marine Transport and the Senator representing Lagos West, Senator Dr Oluranti Adebule who is also Chairman Senate Committee on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation.