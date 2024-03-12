PDP expels pro-Wike lawmaker for supporting Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Hon Achor Nna, former Leader of the Obio-Akpor legislative council, for declaring his support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Just last week Nna, an ally of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, and Councilor of Ward 9 representing Wike in the local government Council resigned his position to support Fubara.

However, a swift reaction, in a letter titled ‘RE: EXPULSION OF HON ACHOR NNA’ dated 9th March 2024 and signed by the PDP Ward 9, Chairman in Obio-Akpor LGA, Collins Chukwu, the ward accused the lawmaker of failing to defend himself from allegations of misconduct and misappropriation despite receiving multiple invitations to do so.

The letter which reads:

“The Ward 9 PDP executive under the able Chairmanship of Chukwu Collins Wobo, JP on the 10th day of February 2024 received from the Elioparanwo PDP chapter the suspension of Hon Achor Nna the former leader of Obio-Akpor LGA council legislative arm.

“Given the above the chairman of Ward 9 acting in compliance with chapter 10, section 57 (1) of the party constitution set up a disciplinary committee purposely to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against Hon. Achor Nna.

“The disciplinary committee headed by Chief Solomon Chime Esq invited him (Achor Nna) severally and repeatedly to appear before the committee to defend himself of the grievous allegations (misappropriation of funds and misconduct) against him which invitations were utterly turned down.

“Given this, the committee recommended that he (Hon Achor Nna) be expelled from the party and the fact that Hon Achor Nna was unable to defend himself, he was expelled from the party, we had no option but to take this decision as the ward cannot condole his unwarranted acts and indiscipline.

“So, the resignation of Hon Achor Nna from his position as the leader of Obio-Akpor legislative council and as councillor Ward 9 didn’t come to us a surprise because he couldn’t defend himself from the allegations against him which led to his expulsion from the Party.

“The political crisis in Rivers state is far from resolution as both sides continue jostling for control of the political structure in the state.”

Hon Achor while reacting to his expulsion from the party on the allegations of misappropriation of funds dismissed the allegations as “afterthought and prefabrication. Let them show the public any evidence of misappropriation of funds and copies of letters inviting me to any disciplinary committee”.

Achor spoke to a Port Harcourt-based radio station in Nigeria on Monday evening.