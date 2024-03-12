Kogi: Ododo makes new appointments 

To strengthen his administration, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has approved several appointments and disengagements within various agencies.

This development is contained in a press release issued on Monday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade,

The statement announced the disengagement of Hajia Rekiya Onaivo Sanni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency, with Hon. Kadiri Mohammed Okeji was appointed as her replacement.

Other appointments include the confirmation of Christopher Ayo Olubunmi as the Executive Chairman of the Kogi State Christian Pilgrims Commission, with Steven Joseph, Barnabas Oyibo, and Hinmikaye Joe-Dare Babajide appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III respectively.

Additionally, Hon. Sariki Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Mohammed Yahaya Abubilat, and Haruna Dauda Okuku have been appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III, of the Kogi State Hajj Commission.

For the Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhassan Adakeke, Dauda Aliyu, and Abdulrahman Aziz Obini have been appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III.

Furthermore, the governor has approved the appointment of Zonal Security Advisers across the nine Federal Constituencies in the State, with individuals like Hon. Pius Kolawole, Hon. Abuh Odoma, and Hon. Salami Omuya Joseph was appointed to various constituencies.

In addition to these appointments, Mr. Kolade Isaac. O has been disengaged from his position as the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency & Management Agency (SEMA) and replaced by Hon. Muktar Atima.

All appointments and disengagements are said to take immediate effect as directed by the governor.