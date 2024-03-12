Kogi: Ododo makes new appointments 

Kogi: Ododo makes new appointments 

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 2:22 pm


Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo

Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo

To strengthen his administration, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has approved several appointments and disengagements within various agencies.

This development is contained in a press release issued on Monday from the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade,

The statement announced the disengagement of Hajia Rekiya Onaivo Sanni as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Kogi Enterprise Development Agency, with Hon. Kadiri Mohammed Okeji was appointed as her replacement.

Other appointments include the confirmation of Christopher Ayo Olubunmi as the Executive Chairman of the Kogi State Christian Pilgrims Commission, with Steven Joseph, Barnabas Oyibo, and Hinmikaye Joe-Dare Babajide appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III respectively.

Additionally, Hon. Sariki Abdullahi Abdulkadir, Mohammed Yahaya Abubilat, and Haruna Dauda Okuku have been appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III, of the Kogi State Hajj Commission.

For the Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhassan Adakeke, Dauda Aliyu, and Abdulrahman Aziz Obini have been appointed as Permanent Members I, II, and III.

Furthermore, the governor has approved the appointment of Zonal Security Advisers across the nine Federal Constituencies in the State, with individuals like Hon. Pius Kolawole, Hon. Abuh Odoma, and Hon. Salami Omuya Joseph was appointed to various constituencies.

In addition to these appointments, Mr. Kolade Isaac. O has been disengaged from his position as the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency & Management Agency (SEMA) and replaced by Hon. Muktar Atima.

All appointments and disengagements are said to take immediate effect as directed by the governor.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    President Tinubu Approves the Appointment of the FCTA Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Others
    Ronan Redmond 1 hour ago

    Ronan Redmond steps down as commercial director of TVC, recounts success of Seven Years
    Dr. Dayo Mobereola 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu Appoints Dayo Mobereola as New DG of NIMASA
    Presidents Tinubu of Nigeria and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea 2 hours ago

    Nigeria reaffirms commitment to enhancing maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
    Senator Abdul Ningi 2 hours ago

    Lawmakers as Nigeria’s greatest albatross
    US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he is against banning TikTok in spite of the threat it poses to national security because a ban on the popular app would make people go crazy and strengthen Facebook, which he regarded as "enemy of the people. Trump said a ban on Twitter would impact young people. 4 hours ago

    Why I’m against banning TikTok – Trump
    Louis Odion 6 hours ago

    Sam’s prophetic muse – Tracking Jagaban’s rise to power
    Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, top and Anchor Nna 6 hours ago

    PDP expels pro-Wike lawmaker for supporting Fubara