Work on Lokoja-Abuja Highway will soon be ramped up – Umahi

Work on Lokoja-Abuja Highway will soon be ramped up – Umahi

Monday, March 11, 2024 12:16 pm


Works Minister, Dave Umahi, inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway

Works Minister, Dave Umahi, inspected the Felele and Akpanya sections of the Lokoja-Abuja Highway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Kogi State that all ongoing federal road projects in the state would be completed on schedule.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, made this known while on an inspection tour of federal road projects in the state on Sunday.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu is interested in the early completion of outstanding sections on the Lokoja-Ganaja road which failed due to the impact of flood in the area and sections of the Lokoja-Okene-Auchi-Benin Highway which will now have a flyover bridge around the Obajana junction in Lokoja.

Umahi, who also, assured that work on seven critical points on the road will soon be ramped up

He advised contractors handling the road projects to stick to the specifications of the project designs and ensure the completion of the projects within the approved time frame.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu who accompanied the minister on the inspection tour commended the Federal Government for placing high priority on federal roads in the state.

The Deputy Governor assured the Minister of the continued cooperation and support of the Kogi State Government towards the completion of all federal road projects in the state.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    The photo in question 3 hours ago

    Just In: Princess of Wales admits editing photo, apologizes
    Governor Hope Uzodimma6 4 hours ago

    Fake list of commissioner nominees: Uzodimma’s detractors at work again
    Senator Abubakar Sodangi 6 hours ago

    Governor Sule Loses Ally
    Fatima Maikore, Chief Operating Officer, Agnes Dasewicz , U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, Fatima Shinkafi Executive Secretar, Solid Minerals Development Fund and Alex Macdonald Director Africa Policy at Ministerial Roundtable on Powering Africa in Washington DC recently 8 hours ago

    Alake Advocates Mineral Equity to Avoid Debt Trap
    Herbert Wigwe 10 hours ago

    The Herbert Wigwe Example
    Nigeria customs, Yaba, food distribution stampede 14 hours ago

    Food Distribution Stampede: We’ll Sue Customs Service If It Fails to Compensate Bereaved Families
    From top left, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and Rev Fr Obiyan 14 hours ago

    Catholic Priest’s Letter to Obaseki: Impeaching Shaibu under your watch wll be a sting of “betrayal”
    Dapo Abiodun 17 hours ago

    Ogun Lists Criteria to Access N5billion Palliative