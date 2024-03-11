President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured the people of Kogi State that all ongoing federal road projects in the state would be completed on schedule.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, made this known while on an inspection tour of federal road projects in the state on Sunday.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu is interested in the early completion of outstanding sections on the Lokoja-Ganaja road which failed due to the impact of flood in the area and sections of the Lokoja-Okene-Auchi-Benin Highway which will now have a flyover bridge around the Obajana junction in Lokoja.

Umahi, who also, assured that work on seven critical points on the road will soon be ramped up

He advised contractors handling the road projects to stick to the specifications of the project designs and ensure the completion of the projects within the approved time frame.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo represented by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Oyibo Salifu who accompanied the minister on the inspection tour commended the Federal Government for placing high priority on federal roads in the state.

The Deputy Governor assured the Minister of the continued cooperation and support of the Kogi State Government towards the completion of all federal road projects in the state.