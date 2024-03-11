Ogun Lists Criteria to Access N5billion Palliative

Adejoke Adeleye Ogun

Ogun State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, has listed criteria to access the N5 billion government palliative in the state.

On February 14 2024, Governor Dapo Abiodun announced a N5billion palliative to help ease the stress off the people and students in the state.

While speaking at a Guest Forum organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ogun held at NUJ Secretariat, Abeokuta on Thursday, he assured residents of a transparent distribution of the N5 billion palliative initiative of the state government.

The forum was organised to hold power to account and also get clarifications from government officials on grey areas in government policies.

During his visit, Okubadejo noted that he had heard of complaints regarding the disbursement of the government’s gesture, stressing that “all ‘i’s will be dotted and ‘t’s crossed.”

DAILY POST gathered that some quarters, especially students have frowned at the process of the disbursement of N50, 000 palliative to indigent students across the country.

The students are alleging attempts by some government officials to defraud and prevent the students from getting what is due to them.

But in his reaction, Okubadejo said,” On the N5 billion palliative, I think the government has set up a committee and we will involve all relevant stakeholders and if you are concerned about any part of the distribution process at all, I know the government is ready to listen and make amends. The money is not much but just see it as the first of such many initiatives to come.

“The register that will be used by the ministry of education is currently being compiled and a lot of validation is being done in the register. Some of the students have raised concerns but rest assured that this will be done transparently. The reason the current list is being used is to start the programme immediately.

“We are also leveraging technology for proper identification and that is why we are using BVN and NIN in this scheme. Be rest assured that this process will be done transparently.”

Speaking on the achievement of government in the last five years, Okubadejo stated that, the establishment of six additional economic development clusters positioned the state as an industrial capital, “With the highest number of free trade zones in Nigeria and numerous industrial estates, Ogun State is poised to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement”, he said.

The Chief Economy Adviser added that the government had initiated the Economic Development Clusters, and partnered with the private sector to develop essential infrastructure, reduce costs, and provide companies with comprehensive support in providing power, water, and security.

Highlighting the state’s significant digital transformation that simplifies transactions for residents and businesses, he said, “The key initiatives include the digitalization of business premises permits and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), as well as holistic reforms in land processes, to promote transparency and streamline transactions, thereby attracting investments into the state.

“Ogun state has witnessed remarkable financial growth with our Internally Generated Revenue, soaring from 50 billion in 2020 to over 130 billion in 2023.”

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Comrade Wale Olarenwaju, said the purpose of the Forum was to provide a platform for interaction between the government and the governed.

He noted that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration had recorded many achievements that placed the state ahead of others, making the ISEYA mantra an envy of others.