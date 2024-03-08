Women’s Empowerment Crucial for SDGs Implementation – Orelope-Adefulire

…Commends Tinubu’s Efforts

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SSAP-SDGs), has emphasized the necessity for increased investment and dedication to initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting gender inclusion across Nigeria.

Orelope-Adefulire made this assertion in a statement released by her Special Assistant on media in observance of the 2024 International Women’s Day.

Aligned with this year’s theme, ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ and the campaign theme, ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ Princess Orelope-Adefulire stressed that sustainable development cannot be attained if women are marginalized.

The Presidential Aide called upon stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to reaffirm their commitment to the noble goals of women’s empowerment and inclusion for the collective advancement of Nigerian society and humanity at large.

Furthermore, she highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commendable efforts in advancing policies and programs promoting gender empowerment and inclusion under his administration, serving as a beacon for others.

Orelope-Adefulire, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, noted that the President has always been a passionate advocate of inclusion, diversity and empowerment.

“The President is a passionate believer in gender equality. It is his view that we cannot attain the prosperity we desire as a country without inclusion, empowerment, and treating our women right. He has not only committed himself to these ideals in words and speeches since he assumed office, but he has also demonstrated this in appointments and policies being implemented so far,” the Presidential Adviser said.

“We should all be inspired by the President’s commitment and rededicate ourselves to the task of women’s empowerment and inclusion as we mark this year’s International Women’s Day. I congratulate our women for witnessing another IWD,” she concluded.