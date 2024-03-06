Uzodimma commiserates with Madumere, Nwaneche, Amadi on wives’ death

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has bemoaned the passing of wives of three traditional rulers in Imo State – HRH Eze Henry Madumere, HRH Eze Sabinus Nwaneche and HRH, Eze Reginald Amadi -, describing their wives’ death as a big loss to the State and the traditional institution.

The deceased wives of the monarchs – Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, Ugoeze Patience Nkechinyere Nwaneche and Ugoeze Ogechi Amadi – passed recently after brief illnesses.

Eze Henry Madumere is the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli, Eze Sabinus Nwaneche is of the Ogwuama Ancient kingdom in Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise while Eze Reginald Amadi is of the Obetiti-Nguru in Aboh Mbaise.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma said that the Governor was seriously pained on hearing about the death of the three Ugoezes whom he held in very high esteem based on their outstanding personalities motherly roles in their domains.

The statement said that Governor Uzodimma regretted that the Ugoezes will no longer be available to continue to assist their husbands in the good works they are doing in their different communities in the interest of our society.

Governor Uzodimma, according to the statement, maintained that the deceased would be sorely missed by all but that those mourning them should be consoled by the fact that they left behind legacies of service to God and humanity which are there for everyone to see.

He also commiserated with the Imo State traditional institution and urged all and sundry in the institution to join him in committing the families of the deceased in the hands of God during this trying moment as well as to pray for the souls of the deceased.

The statement added that Governor Uzodimma prayed God, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, to grant the souls of the Ugoezes a peaceful repose, and to their husbands and all that they have left behind to mourn their unfortunate death, the fortitude to bear the loss.