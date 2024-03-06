Edo: CRPP condemns alleged plan to impeach Philip Shaibu

By Jethro Ibileke

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Edo state has condemned alleged plans to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

It stated this in a statement issued at its emergency meeting on Monday, 3 March, 2024, to deliberate on the political development in the State.

The statement which was signed by Dr. Samson Isibor and Barr. John Isidhaome, Chairman and Secretary of CRPP respectively, specifically accused Governor Obaseki and the of Speaker Edo State House of Assembly; Hon Blessing Agbebaku, of being behind the impeachment plan.

The statement reads:

“The CRPP resolved that the impeachment idea is condemnable and is uncalled for. This act by Governor Obaseki can ignite a chain reaction which can lead to anarchy.

“We implore the governor to jettison the idea of impeachment and work towards the peaceful transition of power to the next elected governor of Edo State.

“As far as we are concerned, the Deputy Governor has not committed any impeachable offence or breached his oath of office. The Edo people have the exclusive right to call for his impeachment if he commits any grievous offence like corruption, misappropriation of public funds, etc.

“As far as we are concerned, Comrade Shuaibu has not committed any of the above. Rather, he is fighting to contest for the governorship ticket of his party, the PDP, in which he has every right to participate unhindered.

“Governor Obaseki has no right to continue to intimidate Shuaibu. More so, he has pushed his favourite son, Asue Ighodalo to get the PDP ticket without following the party’s guidelines.

“Comrade Philip Shuaibu has large followers in Edo State and should not be taken for granted. Edo State has been at a standstill for the past eight years without any physical development. Edo State needs peace to progress.

“The outgoing governor should be preparing his handover notes to Shuaibu or any other candidate that may win the September 2024 gubernatorial election, instead of engineering political upheaval in Edo State. He should face the insecurity in Edo State where Fulani headsmen have taken over almost all our forests kidnapping daily.

“Edo state is one of the states in Nigeria with the highest cost of living which is making life unbearable…The cost of food items in Edo State is unbearable. This is also in addition to an unprecedented level of immotorable roads.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said he was at a meeting and so could not respond.

However, an investigation by our Correspondent revealed the State House of Assembly which has been on recess is convening on Wednesday, lending credence to the impeachment rumour.