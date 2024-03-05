Stakeholders reiterate commitment to quality education at Global Education Summit and Exhibition

Stakeholders in the education sector have called for urgent and innovative interventions and sustainable approaches to uplift the educational standards for underprivileged and children living in low-income communities in Nigeria.

According to them, private sector and government collaborations will offer the advantage of diffusing emotional burdens, leading to more informed and intelligent decision-making, as together, they can achieve much more to support the provision of sustainable education for the Nigeria youth.

The stakeholders converged at the maiden edition of the Global Education Summit and Exhibition (GESE), held at D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday, February 24th, 2024.

The landmark event organized by Schoolipy was a powerful catalyst for transformative change and it aspires to cultivate a culture of collaboration, offering attendees limitless learning experiences.

The Global Education Summit and Exhibition stands as a flagship event dedicated to unravelling the nexus of education and technology within Africa.

The guest speaker was former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment. Other speakers and panelists are Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, founder of Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi), Gideon Olanrewaju, CEO Zole, Babatunde Fashola founder of Chess In Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, Financial Investment Advocate, Olayinka Adebayo,

Other were Business Development Manager, Fleming College, Muder Elbeshti, Associate Director of Admission and Business Partnerships at HumanSquad, Vineet Dubey, Founder at Oke and Education Advocate, Ireoluwa Bolajoko, among others.

This year’s edition bore the theme “Transforming Education in Africa through Technology” and “Eliminating Systemic Barriers in African Education.” which had students, students, industry luminaries, visionaries, partners, corporate leaders, and thought leaders converging to explore the transformative intersection of education and technology in Africa.

The panel sessions provided invaluable guidance to aspiring study abroad students and industry professionals, empowering them with insights to navigate the evolving educational landscape.

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity for students to interact with representatives from prospective universities. This facilitated meaningful connections and opened doors to future educational opportunities.

Tunde Omotoye, CEO of Schooliply, emphasized the significance of the GESE in fostering positive change in Africa through education. He noted, “Education and proper access to it is one thing that can change Africa positively. The GESE is an awakening to Education stakeholders and parastatals ensuring a synergy between already established institutions and stakeholders who can effect changes in Africa.”

The immersive experience offered by the summit, coupled with networking opportunities and interactive exhibits showcasing the latest advancements in educational technology, left attendees inspired and empowered.

About the Global Education Summit and Exhibition:

The GESE stands as a flagship event dedicated to unraveling the nexus of education and technology within Africa. By uniting students, educators, and industry stalwarts, the summit endeavors to galvanize collaboration, spur innovation, and empower the forthcoming generation of African leaders.