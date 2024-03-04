You see organic support from Rivers people who are liberated- Governor Fubara

*Elevates Okochiri stool to First Class status

.*Promises to complete abandoned projects in Okrika

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says because he preaches peace with tenable sacrifices and commitment, Rivers people now feel liberated and wholeheartedly support his government.

That feeling of liberation, Governor Fubara explained, has propelled them to organise special thanksgiving services in celebration of his legal victory in the 23 Local Government Areas every week without prompting from him.

The governor made this known at the special ceremony organised by the Okrika Council of Chiefs and the people of Okrika to honour the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, which was held at the Okrika National School field on Saturday.

Governor Fubara said that what is happening in the 23 local government areas in the State. “I am not asking anybody to go round to do Thanksgiving as some of you might be thinking.

“These are people who wake up in the morning and say, we have been liberated. We want to tell people that we exist.

“And every day you’re seeing the numbers, this is not artificial, this is organic support and why are we getting it, it is because of peace that we stand for.”

Sir Fubara promised to commence reconstruction work on the Isaka Community Landing Jetty and activate the sand-filling project that was abandoned in the area.

He also pronounced the upgrade, from second-class status to first-class status, the traditional stool upon which King Ateke Tom sits.

In his welcome address, former Federal Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo said the Wakirike nation is celebrating one of its own, King Ateke Tom, who had contributed to the prevailing peace in the various communities and the Niger Delta.

Chief Sekibo, who extended the congratulations of the people to Governor Fubara over his electoral victory, commended him for his decision to ensure the reign of peace and assured that Wakirike Be Se will continue to support his administration into his second tenure.

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom was bestowed the honour of Be Se Poku by the apex body of traditional rulers and the people of Okrika.