Oyebanji’s Wife Launches Adire Ekiti Hub as 200 Youths Commence Training

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, on Monday unveiled a local fabrics empowerment scheme and training centre, Adire Ekiti Hub, to give economic empowerment to the unemployed and widows in the state.

A total of 200 beneficiaries drawn from Ekiti Central Senatorial District began the training sponsored by Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his wife in partnership with the Nike Okundaye Art Foundation. Two batches of 200 participants each drawn from Ekiti North and Ekiti South senatorial districts are to commence training by next week.

The Adire Ekiti Hub which has the main building and workshop was commissioned by the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi to the admiration of the Governor, the First Lady and other guests present.

The First Lady, Dr. Oyebanji said the Adire Ekiti would benefit the state in the areas of provision of sustainable livelihoods, promotion of entrepreneurship, creation of opportunities for economic empowerment and preservation of cultural heritage in the Land of Honour.

The Governor’s wife, who is also the initiator of Widows and Orphans Hope (WAOH) Project, said she envisioned “a community of skilled artisans, vibrant entrepreneurs and a thriving Adire industry that contributes to the growth and prosperity of Ekiti State.”

The beneficiaries are expected to undergo two weeks intensive training on the intricacies of tie and dye at the training facility dedicated for the project which was commissioned by Governor Oyebanji as part of the events of the day.

The building housing the Adire Ekiti Hub was donated by the former lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly and immediate past Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

But Dr. Oyebanji said the opening of the Adire Ekiti Hub marked the beginning of a new chapter for the people of the state which holds the promise of long term benefits for the beneficiaries, local economy and building a brighter future for the coming generations.

She said: “The Adire Ekiti Hub represents a platform for creativity, skill development, and collaboration. It is a symbol of our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation and building a brighter future for the people of Ekiti State.

“Through this initiative, we envision a community of skilled artisans, vibrant entrepreneurs, and a thriving Adire industry that contributes to the growth and prosperity of our state.”

Governor Oyebanji who charged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity offered by the Adire Ekiti scheme which include self sustenance, productivity and becoming job creators rather than job seekers emphasized that “provision of palliatives cannot solve Nigeria’s problems.”

He promised that his administration would support the beneficiaries to stand on their own, give them opportunities to access soft loans and market advising anyone among them who saw the scheme as another opportunity for free money to perish the thought as they will be strictly monitored to follow the terms of the scheme.

The Governor said: “Government cannot give everybody employment; it is good to be educated, your education will prepare you to do better in whatever area of life you find yourself so, don’t see this as a share of the national cake. The challenges we have with programmes like this will be put behind you to ensure that you overcome them.

“We are going to hand-hold you, to train you and not to leave you alone because that is the problem of many government interventions. We are going to monitor you to the level that you will become independent and become employers of labour. If we do 200 per senatorial district, that is 600 (across the state) and you can now know the multiplier effects.

“A time is coming when all of you will not be able to meet up with the demands (for your product), that is what I want to see. By the time we are doing one year anniversary of this project, we will call you back to tell your success stories.”

Senator Ojudu who praised the Governor and his wife for their commitment to empowering ordinary citizens emphasized that “the wealth of the nation lies in the skills of its people.”

The wife of the Ooni, Olori Ogunwusi, said Adire Ekiti is a platform for capacity development, skills acquisition, job creation and wealth creation in addition to being a major part of the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Nike Art Foundation, Chief Nike Okundaye, described Adire Ekiti as “the next big thing that will happen in creative economy” stressing her readiness to assist in ensuring growth of the hub to prominence and a springboard for empowerment in local craft.

Mrs. Okundaye, who was represented by Mrs. Nneka Moses of Goge Africa, urged the stakeholders to support Mr. Oyebanji, whom she described as a “visionary Governor” and his wife, Dr. Oyebanji in rewriting a new chapter in the Ekiti story for the world to see.”

While appreciating the Governor for bringing her on board, Mrs. Okundaye pledged the full support of her Foundation in ensuring that the beneficiaries get the best of training in preparation for their foray into the market and to also train others in the art of Adire making.