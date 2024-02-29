Governor Namadi inaugurates Jigawa anti-graft agency

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Umar Namadi has inaugurated the Jigawa state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He said the establishment of the agency was to ensure financial prudence, transparency and accountability within the state.

The newly appointed chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu, along with other permanent members of the commission, Musa Kallamu Uba Auyo and Hassan Hashim, were sworn in at the Council Chambers in Government House, Dutse.

In his address, Governor Namadi emphasized the importance of the commission’s role in creating a corruption-free environment in Jigawa State.

“Today we are making history in Jigawa State. This is in our effort to ensure a corrupt-free Jigawa State. I charge the commission members to work by the law without fear or favour. You should not allow your interests to influence your official conduct and judgment; nobody will interfere with your work from the government side,” he said.

Governor Namadi further urged the commission to uphold principles of justice and fairness in addressing complaints brought before them. He emphasized the strategic importance of the commission and encouraged citizens to utilize its services responsibly, urging them to refrain from lodging personal issues.

In response, the chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu, expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for the opportunity to lead the nascent commission.

He assured the public of the commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in carrying out its duties.

He added that “we will act transparently and be accountable in discharging our duties,” he said. “The Commission will uphold the vision of Governor Namadi in creating a new Jigawa State free of corruption. We pledge to keep our interests separate from our official assignments.”

Our Correspondent reports that the Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been vested with the authority to investigate any Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the State Government and Local Governments, as well as their officials.

The inauguration of the agency is part of Governor Namadi’s commitment to promoting integrity and good governance within the state.