Kogi: Hundreds turn out for hunger protests

Richard Elesho

Hundreds of members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Tuesday trouped out to join the national protest rally against economic hardship, hunger, poverty, and insecurity rocking the nation.

Kogi State NLC Chairman Gabriel Amari, while addressing members before the commencement of the protest, declared that the rally was a peaceful one and not a coup or a threat against the government.

“You are all aware of the current untold hardship that Nigerians are passing through. This protest embarked upon nationwide is in the interest of the entire citizens, ” Amari said

Amari directed members to carry out the protest in a peaceful and orderly manner, warning that they should not allow hoodlums to hijack the process and cause havoc to innocent citizens.

The Labour leader had earlier at a meeting with the Kogi Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha over the protest, given an assurance that the Organized Labour in Kogi State are law-abiding citizens and will cooperate with the Police and other Security Agencies to ensure a peaceful process.

Also, the Chairman of, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sule Ahmed Tijani stated that peaceful protest is a channel through which Labour communicates with the government. Noting that Labour is the hope of the common man.