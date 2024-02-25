Seplat JV Energy trains and empowers 150 teachers in Edo, Delta states

By Jethro Ibileke

An expert has harped on the need to improve the quality of the country’s education system to achieve a skilled and quality labour force.

The Group Managing Director of NewGlobe, Dr Akinyele Akin-Olusoji, stated this on Friday in Benin, Edo State, while delivering a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of no fewer than 150 teachers trained in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

The training which was done in collaboration with NNPC limited for selected teachers in Edo and Delta states, as part of its corporate social responsibility, was geared towards equipping them with skills to effectively deliver STEAM knowledge to the students.

Speaking on the theme: “Transforming the Education Workforce; a Critical Success Factor to Nation Building”, Akin-Olusoji noted that there was compelling evidence that improved quality of education would produce a more educated and skilled labour force, as well as accelerate the GDP growth each year by 0.5% at the minimum.

According to him, “There is compelling evidence that an education transformation which improves the quality of education will produce a more educated and skilled labour force as graduates enter the workforce. Once the workforce is made up entirely of members who were themselves products of the improved education system. their additional productivity will accelerate the growth of GDP each year by 0.5% at the minimum.”

He, however, noted that education in itself is not a self-fulfilling prophecy, but rests significantly on the shoulders of teachers who are the architects of the young minds of generations now and more to come.

He continues: “Transforming the education workforce is therefore not a luxury, it is a necessity and we must collectively address the issues of teacher shortages, inadequate training and low morale among others that paint a concerning picture for the future of the education workforce. Teachers need our support to fully harness their potential to build the nation.

“Clear and measurable goals for the transformation must be defined based on a vision that aligns with the broader educational objectives of the nation, taking into account the changing landscape of education, technological advancements, and global trends.

“Robust professional development programs for educators must be developed to include continuous training on pedagogical innovations, technology integration, and evolving educational theories – emphasising the importance of lifelong learning for educators.

“Investments in technology infrastructure and ensuring educators are trained to effectively integrate technology into the learning process – is also a key component of the education workforce transformation. This includes utilising digital tools, online resources, and platforms for both teaching and administrative purposes.

“As part of this transformation, we must normalise providing incentives and recognition for educators who demonstrate excellence in teaching, innovation, and professional growth while also creating development and improvement paths for upcoming educators. Recognition can boost morale and motivation, contributing to a more engaged and committed workforce.

Akin-Olusoji while congratulating the graduating teachers and other participants, also congratulated SEPLAT and its partners for sustaining the initiative over the years.

Speaking earlier, the Director, of Seplat External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, explained that the education value chain played a crucial role in shaping the workforce and fostering economic development, adding that collective efforts were vital in building a skilled and productive workforce.

She noted that despite efforts to increase access to quality education, disparities in resources persist across different regions, particularly in secondary education.

“We want to address the challenges within the education value chain, especially in the areas where Seplat and NNPC operate, as well as across the nation.

“At the foundation of the education value chain lies primary and secondary education, crucial for laying the groundwork for future learning.

“However, access to quality early education, especially in rural areas, remains a challenge,” Afe said.

According to her, collaboration between the private sector, educational institutions, and the government is essential to improving the quality of teaching and learning outcomes.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer, of Seplat JV, Mr Samson Ezugworie said, Seplat recognized the problem and the need to confront it head-on.

Ezugworie noted that the country’s education system today was not where it should be adding that, Seplat understood its pivotal role in development.

According to him, “If the youths of this country are not developed, there’s a problem. This shared drive among Seplat, our senior partners, and the state governments in the areas we operate is what propels us forward.”

In her remarks, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Ovaiwe, thanked Seplat JV Energy and NNPCL for supporting teachers in Edo and Delta states.

Ovaiwe noted that under the leadership of Governor Godwin, Edo has focused on education reform for the past seven years through its Edo Best framework.