We Must Do More to Secure Our Border Communities Against Incursions- VP Shettima

Friday, February 23, 2024 6:28 pm


VP Kashim Shettima

VP Kashim Shettima


*Urges action on provision of social amenities to residents

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged the federal government’s action to secure and develop Nigeria’s border communities to improve the lives of residents and the security situation in the country.

The Vice President, who stated this during a meeting with a delegation from the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, noted the challenges faced by these communities, including insecurity and lack of basic amenities.

“Most of the challenges we face stem from our poor border security evident in the free flow of light weapons and ammunition across the border. We need to address the role of the BCDA in changing the security landscape of our country,” VP Shettima said.

He stressed the importance of border communities in national security and pledged continued support for their development needs.

The Vice President acknowledged the need for residents to feel a sense of belonging as Nigerians and assured of the government’s commitment to improving access to healthcare and other essential services for the residents of these communities.

Shettima also urged the BCDA to develop a roadmap for strengthening the agency, highlighting the need for increased government funding.

The agency’s Executive Secretary, Junaid Abdullahi, acknowledged the challenges of limited resources and expressed hope that under Shettima’s leadership, the agency would receive the necessary support to fulfill its mandate.

He said, “Our border communities feel alienated from the rest of the country because of neglect. If we can get development into our border communities, the pressure on the centre will reduce. We would have reduced rural-urban migration and also addressed most of our security challenges.

“Under your chairmanship, we believe that following your antecedent as Governor of Borno State, we are sure you will give us the needed support to see that our agency is funded to carry out its mandate.”

