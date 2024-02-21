Kano state Assembly re-run: CP Gumel warns against thuggery, electoral malpractice 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has warned leaders of political parties and their supporters against thuggery and electoral malpractice in the forthcoming Kunchi/Tsanyawa state House of Assembly election re-run scheduled to be held in March.

The Commissioner of Police gave the warning during a meeting with leaders of political parties, Non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders, held at the Police Officers’ mess on Tuesday, as part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

The Kano police boss who briefed journalists said the Kano State Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, the mprising of all the heads of security agencies and the Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ambassador Abdu Abdussamadu Zango, have already met and mapped out strategies for hitch-free and violent-free election.

According to him, “Today, we are here to discuss among ourselves the best way the rerun election will be conducted peacefully.

“We agreed after the meeting with INEC REC and all the heads of security agencies that the election is possible and will be peaceful.

“INEC has agreed to provide all necessary logistics including sensitive and non-sensitive materials to conduct a peaceful election.

” That is why we have gathered here today to agree among ourselves that we are going to witness a hitch-free, violent-free election.

” This is why we have invited leaders of the political parties, their candidates and other stakeholders to discuss with you, and we ask, are you ready for us to conduct a peaceful election? If you are not ready, tell us. if there are things you are in doubt, please tell us, and we will make amends.”

CP Gumel warned politicians and their supporters against any action that will cause trouble during the election,” the police and sister security agencies are ready to deal with anyone or group of persons who tried to cause trouble during the election.

” So, I urge you to pass this message to your supporters and advise them to remain patriotic and peaceful during the exercise.”

The Kano REC for INEC, Ambassador Zzango said that the Commission is one hundred per cent ready to conduct the election.

According to him, all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free election, adding that INEC as the electoral umpire will remain neutral and will treat all parties involved equally as the electoral law provides.