Guber primaries: Why Edo APC disowned Uzodimma, insisted Okpebholo won

By Jethro Ibileke

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, has disowned the result announced by the state governorship primary election committee chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state.

Recall that Uzodimma who is Imos state Governor had announced Mr. Denis Idahosa as winner, while the chief returning officer for the primary, Dr. Stanley Ugboajah, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as winner of the same election.

Mr. Felix Morka, the ruling party’s national publicity secretary, had also in a statement in Abuja Saturday night, insisted that the Governor Uzodinma-led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Committee was duly authorized to undertake the final collation and announcement of results of the primary in the state

But, countering Morka’s statement, the state publicity secretary of APC, Prince Peter Enosoregbe Uwadiae, disagreed with his national counterpart, insisting in a swift counter statement in Benin that being on the ground, he is in a better position to explain the reality of the situation., which, of course, clearly favoured Senator Monday “Akpakomiza” Okpebholo.

Curiously, the ruling party national publicity secretary said that the live broadcast of the result by Dr Ugboajah, who was duly appointed as the Chief Returning Officer by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on major national television stations and online news outlets was unauthorized.

Morka said: “We wish to state categorically that only the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee is duly authorized to undertake the final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the state. We urge all party members, officials in the state, and the general public to disregard the said announcement of results by these unauthorized persons.”

Prince Igbinigie however countered, noting that trouble started during the collation and announcement of results with Senator Okpebholo in clear lead in eight local government areas.

According to him, thugs allegedly commissioned by one of the losing aspirants stormed the venue of the state collation and disrupted the process by beating up collation officials/representatives of the APC NWC, who were simply carrying out their legitimate duties.

He said that the conduct of Governor Uzodimma was most embarrassing, unfortunate and bizarre as he abandoned them, instead of sympathizing with the returning officers.

Continuing, he alleged that the Imo State governor singlehandedly relocated the collation centre upon learning that his preferred aspirant wasn’t winning and then unilaterally assumed the role of the state’s returning officer without recourse to inputs from the local government collation agents as well as the chief returning officer of the exercise.

He said: “In desperation, he [Uzodimma] shamelessly appointed one Charity Amayaenvbo, the campaign manager of Hon. Dennis Idahosa to read the results from a piece of paper.

“As the Chairman of APC Governor’s Forum, one would have expected him to retain his status as an umpire, to sue for peace, and not to grossly abuse and ridicule the privilege of his exalted office. Recall that some aspirants had earlier protested his appointment as chairman of this committee.”

Nonetheless, Prince Igbinigie explained that after normalcy was restored at the recognized collation centre, with the local government area returning officers and representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the results were declared by Dr. Ugboajah, whose responsibility it is to carry out this function as follows:

“Sen. Monday Okpevbolo: 12,145 votes

Hon. Dennis Idahosa: 5,536 votes

Mr. Afolabi Umakhihe: 2,090 votes

Gen. Charles Arhiavbere: 919 votes

Dr Blessing Agbomere: 834 votes

Sen. Oserieme Osunbor: 688 votes

Col. David Imuse: 507 votes

“Therefore, the state working committee desires to reiterate that Sen. Monday Okpevbolo is the duly elected gubernatorial candidate of our great party for the September 2024 governorship election.”