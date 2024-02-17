No Killer, Criminal Will Go Unpunished – FPRO

Saturday, February 17, 2024 9:15 pm


As Police Confirm Arrest of More Kidnappers in Connection with Killing of Naheeba, Other Crimes.

Ever since the gruesome murder of Naheeba, a young female resident of FCT who was kidnapped alongside her sisters at their family residence at the Bwari Area Council of the FCT on the 3rd of January 2024, the Nigeria Police has dedicated all available resources towards the complete and utter eradication of every act of criminality in the country. Since the launch of the IGP Special Intervention Squad (SIS), the operatives have clamped down heavily on crime and criminalities, arresting one Idris Ishaku AKA Yellow who was part of the kidnapping syndicate involved in the abduction of Naheeba and her sisters and many other crimes within and outside the FCT.

It would be recalled that on the 27th of January, operatives of the Nigeria Police arrested one Bello Umar who was also part of the same kidnapping syndicate and was in charge of receiving ransom for each kidnapping operation carried out. The operatives of the Nigeria Police had engaged this notorious syndicate the previous day and had neutralised 5 of them including their gang leader Mai Gemu AKA Godara which eventually led to the rescue of the kidnapped hostages and their reunion with their family members.

Police operatives on the 5th of February had also neutralised one Isa Dei-Dei, a gang leader of another notorious kidnapping syndicate which terrorised the Dei-Dei axis of the FCT and in a similar event, in the early hours of February 8 2024, the operatives of the FID-IRT engaged and neutralised a group of notorious kidnappers and gun runners along Keffi Gidan Wire road, Nasarawa State.

At noon on February 15th 2024, combined teams of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit and local security operatives working on credible intelligence advanced to a bandit camp at Nasarawa State and engaged the bandits in an intense gun duel which led to the bandits retreating and the rescue of 2 kidnapped victims who had been abducted three (3) weeks prior. Further investigation also led to the arrest of one Saidu Abdulkadir ‘m’ 38yrs who has been on the wanted list of the FCT Police Command as an informant to the bandits.

On the 15th of February 2024, at about 8:30 PM, a report was made at Pankshin Division, Plateau State that a group of unknown gunmen had invaded the residence of one Ann John ‘F’ at GRA Pankshin and abducted three (3) persons to an unknown destination. Upon receipt of this information, Police Operatives swung into action alongside local security operatives and trailed the hoodlums into the bushes along Pankshin Dam where they engaged them in a gun battle. Perceiving the superior firepower of the Police Operatives, the hoodlums quickly abandoned the kidnapped victims and fled. The victims were rescued and have been given medical attention. Efforts are being augmented to arrest the fleeing hoodlums.

On the same 15th of February 2024, Nigeria Police Operatives of the Nasarawa State arrested one Daniel Akpadiaha ‘m’ 42yrs for the attempted abduction of one Martha Dogara ‘f’ 31yrs whom the suspect had met on her way returning home on the 13th of February 2024. The suspect had offered her a ride in his vehicle which she obliged, and on getting to an isolated area, he brought out a knife and stabbed her multiple times. He then tried to force her into the boot of his vehicle but she managed to raise an alarm to alert people. This made the suspect abandon the victim and flee. Upon arrest of the suspect and a resulting search of his residence, the victim’s clothes and bag were recovered as well as a locally made pistol.

Operatives of the Lagos State Command tactical team on the 15th of February 2024 at about 10 AM also raided several criminal hideouts at the Ijanikin, Alasia and Era axis of Lagos and arrested 22 suspects including one Emeka Collins ‘m’ 36yrs who had been on the wanted list of the Lagos State Command.

Day by day, the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force continually strive and intensify efforts to tackle every form of crime and criminality and ensure the transformation of our dear country into a haven for our good citizens. And to the deviants of the society, let it be known that there is no place to hide nor flourish here. We will keep coming for you and eradicating you from our society until we attain the peace and tranquillity we desire.

In the case of the Ekiti school pupils’ kidnapping and the killings of traditional rulers in Ekiti and Kwara respectively, we assure Nigerians that we are closing in on the suspects and all of them involved will be apprehended in no distant time.

 

