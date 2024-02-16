Ogun State notorious landgrabber, Owoeye invades Lagos community

Friday, February 16, 2024


Landgrabbers from Sango Ota, Ogun State on Friday morning invaded Ajasa-Command area of Lagos State claiming they were on execution of judgment mission over an expanse of community accommodating not less than 15000 residents.

Numbering more than 500, they included 20 soldiers of the Nigerian Army wearing MP on their sleeves. They occupied an army colour pick up van with registration number NA 709BOF. There were also a police contingent of more than 40 occupying yellow coloured Volkswagen commercial buses. They were led by one Chief Mutairu Owoeye, a notorious land grabber based in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The land grabbers claimed they were packing on behalf of one Kehinde Ologunebi family which had engaged the Ajasa family in legal land tussle that is more than 50 years. The case which had gone through the Lagos High Court, and the Court of Appeal is presently before the Supreme Court which is yet to deliver judgment on the matter.

Residents of the area are majorly people who derived their title from the Oba of Ajasa and had been engaging the Ologunebi family in talks as they are the affected parties. It was therefore a surprise for the residents when the land grabbers invaded the community on Friday morning with dangerous weapons such as charms, daggers, and guns.

As at press time, they still lay siege on the community, locking gates of houses and not allowing people to go inside, or come out of their houses. They also lay siege to the home and workplace of a resident, stopping his block-making business. They vowed to remain in the community until they took full possession of the land in dispute. Residents are presently in fear of what will happen at nightfall. Some are already making alternative arrangements to relocate pending the time the land grabbers will leave the community.

Coincidentally, Meiran Police station is less than a kilometer away from the affected areas but there had not been any response from the police.

 

