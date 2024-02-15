Gov Fubara, VP Shettima,Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others attend Diri second tenure inauguration

Thursday, February 15, 2024 4:36 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Seriake Dickson at Gov. Diri's inauguration on Wednesday


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara  attended the inauguration ceremony  and swearing-in of Bayelsa State governor, Sen. Douye Diri and his Deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for second tenure.

Vice President of Liberia, Jeremiah Koung, also graced the event.

The ceremony that took place at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa Town on Wednesday also had in attendance the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, former Presidents; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan alongside his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan.

Also in attendance were Governor Goodwin Obaseki of Edo State, Governor Umoh Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Others are Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Governor Abdulralman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, PDP BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki amongst others.

 

 

 

 

