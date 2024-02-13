Why I don’t believe in DNA test – Seun Kuti

By Nehru Odeh

Afrobeat singer Seun Anikulapo-Kuti has said he doesn’t believe in DNA tests. He made this statement on Monday 12 February alongside his wife Yetunde as guests on the Valentine’s edition of the TVC programme, Your View.

Seun hinged his stance on the belief that there is no basis for it. He also emphasized the fact that it is only the mother of a child that one is sure is the true parent of that child. According to Seun, in the African societies of the past, and as it is done in every matrilineal society, bloodlines are only passed through the mother.

“African men knew this, 400, 500 years ago. But today, we African men are forming as if we don’t know what is going on. In Africa, only your sister’s children inherit from you. Because they are the only ones you are sure are your blood.

“The heir to the king is the sister’s child, not his children because he is not sure. African people knew right from the time that your blood is matrilineal, that is, your child comes from your mother. Because even though it is not your sister’s husband’s child, you are sure it’s your sister’s child, which is your blood. You are not sure your brother’s children are your blood. You are not even sure your children are yours,” he averred.

Seun also said there is no basis for a DNA test because it’s cowardly for a man to disown a child after raising them for five, or 20 years just because a DNA test has proven that the man is not the biological parent of that child.

“Even with DNA what will you do? If you raise a child for 20 years. You raise a child for even five years and you see yourself as the father of that child. And now they bring DNA, which says the child is not your own. Except you are a coward, that’s your child. It is still your child, except the real father wants to do a DNA test.”

Asked if he was one of those men who believe they need a son through whom to pass on the family bloodline, Seun said he’s done with fathering another child as things are expensive, adding that it is his daughter Adara who would pass on the Kuti family bloodline since men are not sure they are passing on anything.

The Afrobeat musician then questions the basis for any marital relationship if the couple don’t trust each other so much that their children are required to undergo DNA tests.

“It is my daughter that would pass on the Kuti line. I told you that men don’t pass online. You are not sure that you are passing anything. Then If you have to go and do a DNA test for your child, why are you with your wife? Why are you deceiving yourselves? You guys should break up, ” Seun maintained.