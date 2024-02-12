Tell President Tinubu that Nigerians are hungry: Emir of Kano urges First Lady

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Emir of Kano, His Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has appealed to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to help convey the message of hunger and economic quagmire in the land to her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The First Class Monarch made the appeal in his Palace on Monday, while receiving the First Lady who came to pay homage to him.

Mrs. Tinubu was in Kano to commission a building iat the Faculty of Law, Maryam Abacha University of Nigeria, named after her.

The state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf joined her at the University to commission the building.

Emir Aminu Bayero urged the First Lady to encourage her husband to redouble efforts in salvaging hunger and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The Royal Father also spoke on the need for President Tinubu to resolve the crisis of relocation of headquarters being experienced in the Federal Aviation Authorities of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him: “Athough we have several means of communicating to the Government on our needs and request, but through you is the surest way that we would tell the President the actual happenings in the country.”

The Emir further stated that, “the hunger and starvation, in the land, though didn’t start with this Government, but the situation has become more alarming and needs urgent attention.

” The issues of Insecurity is another serious problem we are facing, I know your Government inherited it, but something more seriously should be done to take care of the threats.

” We are receiving a series of messages from our people’. One of such message is the much talked about relocation of CBN and FAAN to Lagos, I think the Government should come out clean on this matter and talk to Nigerians in the languages they would understand.

“Do more enlightenment on this matter, I for one cannot tell the actual intentions of the Government, we should be made to actually understand why the relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices now to Lagos.”

Emir Aminu Bayero commended the First Lady for her care on the wellbeing and welfare of the Children and women.

In her remarks, Mrs. Tinubu thanked the Royal Father for the warm reception accorded to her in Kano.

She advised Nigerians to steadfast and support Prrsiendnt Tinubu with prayers, assuring that very soon all the challenges would be tackled headlong.

She also promised to take the message and appeals of the Emir to President Tinubu.

Her convoy left the Emir’s Palace to Maryam Abacha University of Nigeria, Hotoro, Kano, where she commissioned the edifice at the Faculty of Law named after her.

She was assisted by Govenor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Among the entourage of the First Lady include Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jubril; wife of the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje; Minister of State for Federal Capital Terrotory, among others.