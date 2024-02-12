Jigawa plans to cultivate wheat on 150, 000 hectares of land to enhance food security

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Government has concluded plans to cultivate wheat in 150, 000 hectares of land to enhance food security in the state, and across the country.

A Statement by Governor Umar Namadi’s Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Ringim, indicated that the land has been reserved to cultivate wheat in the next farming season.

According to the Statement, Governor Namadi, stated this in Government House, Dutse, while receiving in the audience, a delegation from the Africa Development Bank.

The Governor further disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to expand the programme to other crops to ensure adequate availability of food for the citizens in 2025.

Our Correspondent recalls that Jigawa state was allocated 40,000 hectares of land for wheat farming under the Africa Development Bank initiative to enhance food security in Nigeria, with over 10,000 farmers supported with agricultural inputs for effective farming.

The Statement said Governor Namadi expressed his determination to improve food security in the state and the county in general.

According to the Statement, Governor Namadi further stated that “the only way to move people out of poverty is through the development of Agriculture.”

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating various agricultural intervention programmes since the inception of his administration.

“The Feed the African initiative established by the African Development Bank assures that government will monitor all the inputs interventions to ensure adequate use for the attainment of greater Jigawa,” the statement added.

In her remarks, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Martings Fregnen said the visit was aimed at intimating Governor Namadi on the activities of the Bank, and solidifying areas of continued collaboration.

Fregnen added that the National Agricultural Development Programme will be supported in the areas of Irrigated land, demonstration to farmers, financing and providing opportunities for the young people towards the development of Jigawa and the entire northern region.

