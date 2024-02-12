Jigawa plans to cultivate wheat on 150, 000 hectares of land to enhance food security

Jigawa plans to cultivate wheat on 150, 000 hectares of land to enhance food security

Monday, February 12, 2024 2:22 pm


A wheat farm in Nigeria

A wheat farm in Nigeria

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Government has concluded plans to cultivate wheat in 150, 000 hectares of land to enhance food security in the state, and across the country.

A Statement by Governor Umar Namadi’s Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Ringim, indicated that the land has been reserved to cultivate wheat in the next farming season.

According to the Statement, Governor Namadi, stated this in  Government House,  Dutse, while receiving in the audience,  a delegation from the Africa Development Bank.

The Governor further disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to expand the programme to other crops to ensure adequate availability of food for the citizens in 2025.

Our Correspondent recalls that  Jigawa state was allocated 40,000 hectares of land for wheat farming under the Africa Development Bank initiative to enhance food security in Nigeria, with over 10,000 farmers supported with agricultural inputs for effective farming.

The Statement said Governor Namadi expressed his determination to improve food security in the state and the county in general.

According to the Statement, Governor  Namadi further stated that “the only way to move people out of poverty is through the development of Agriculture.”

He commended  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for initiating various agricultural intervention programmes since the inception of his administration.

“The Feed the African initiative established by the African Development Bank assures that government will monitor all the inputs interventions to ensure adequate use for the attainment of greater Jigawa,”  the statement added.

In her remarks, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Martings Fregnen said the visit was aimed at intimating  Governor Namadi on the activities of the Bank, and solidifying areas of continued collaboration.

Fregnen added that the  National Agricultural Development Programme will be supported in the areas of Irrigated land, demonstration to farmers, financing and providing opportunities for the young people towards the development of Jigawa and the entire northern region.

.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Presidents Sall and Tinubu 21 mins ago

    ECOWAS Chairman, Tinubu in Senegal, Meets With Sall Over Postponed Elections
    Governor Oyebanji in Abuja, Sunday evening, where he was honored as one of the Distinguished Alumni of Ekiti State University (EKSU), organized by the institution's management in partnership with the alumni association.jpg 45 mins ago

    Oyebanji Urges Ekiti Tertiary Institutions to justify Increased Subvention
    Otunba Henry Dele Ajomale 1 hour ago

    We must endure for a while, otherwise, we’ll have ourselves to blame – Ajomale
     Dr. Herbert Wigwe 5 hours ago

    Governors Radda, Uzodimma, Abe, and others mourn  Herbert Wigwe
    Justice 6 hours ago

    HEDA Seeks to Jail American Tower’s Nigeria CEO for Contempt of Court
    One of the warehouses sealed by Kano anti-graft Commission on Sunday 7 hours ago

    Food scarcity: Kano Anti-graft Commission seals over 10 warehouses hoarding goods 
    President Tinubu, right, received a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 9 hours ago

    President Tinubu: We are Determined to Achieve Food Sufficiency for Nigeria
    File: Some Urhobo leaders 15 hours ago

    The naming of Urhobo House not an attempt to fan embers of ethnic violence- URS