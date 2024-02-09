Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command  generates N8.7 billion in January

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Comptroller of Kano/Jigawa Area Customs Command, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim Chana, has disclosed that the Command generated N8.7 billion as revenue for the month of January.

Speaking in his office, Chana further revealed that his officers and men intercepted 6,830 cartons of dulux toffee, 42 cartons of milky candy, seven cartons of football milky candy, 17 cartons of Austria milky candy, one used double deck generator and one used out-door unit air conditioner in January.

He listed other items intercepted within the period under review to include five bags of foreign parboiled rice and 17 bales of second-hand clothes.

According to him, the command introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling within the area.

He said: “We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in smuggling and selling of illegal materials.

“The Area Command has ordered the deployment of officers to border posts in Maigatari in Gumel Local Government area of Jigawa to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

” The order was also sent to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

“We are battle-ready to end smuggling activitues through our various strategies put in place to pave the way for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the illegal businesses.”

The Customs boss further appealed to Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders, particularly, those at border communities to help in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

He added that: “We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no-go-area for smugglers as competent officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders.”