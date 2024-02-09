Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command  generates N8.7 billion in January

Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Command  generates N8.7 billion in January

Friday, February 9, 2024 6:20 pm


Kano and Jigawa Area Customs Command, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim Chana

Kano and Jigawa Area Customs Command, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim Chana

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Comptroller of Kano/Jigawa Area  Customs  Command, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim Chana, has disclosed that the Command  generated N8.7 billion as revenue for the month of January.

Speaking in his office, Chana further revealed that his officers and men intercepted 6,830 cartons of dulux toffee, 42 cartons of milky candy, seven  cartons of football milky candy, 17 cartons of Austria  milky candy, one used double deck generator and one used out-door unit air conditioner  in January.

He listed other items intercepted within the period under review to include five bags of foreign parboiled rice and 17 bales of second-hand clothes.

According to him, the command introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling within the area.

He said:  “We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in smuggling and selling of illegal materials.

“The Area Command has ordered the deployment of officers to border posts in Maigatari in Gumel Local Government area of Jigawa to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

” The order was also sent to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

“We are battle-ready to end smuggling activitues through our various strategies put in place to pave the way for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the illegal businesses.”

The Customs boss further appealed to Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders, particularly, those at border communities to help   in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

He added that: “We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no-go-area for smugglers as competent officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Tinubu inspecting a guard of honour during the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna 1 hour ago

    President Tinubu to the Armed Forces: We Celebrate Your Sacrifices; Continue to Protect Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity
    2 hours ago

    Indian man admits stabbing wife to death and calling the police 
    Governor Yusuf and Aliko Dangote during his visit to Kano Government House on Friday 3 hours ago

    Dangote to Kano people: I will ease your pains
    Executives of NIDO BoT after the meeting at Sea Coach at Aberdeen in Freetown From Left: Rev. Titus, Remi Okarfo, Capt. Jaji, Dr Anyaso, Pres Oyebola, Arch Onomake, Kunle , Alh Hashim 4 hours ago

    Africa’s Top Rated NIDO Set to Commence Ultra Modern Medical Centre in Sierra Leone
    5 hours ago

    Jigawa opens tender for construction of anti-graft agency headquarters 
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara flanked by German Consular General to Nigeria on the left Mr Jochen Schindelarz and team leader of the German Industry and Commerce Mr Sebastian Glaeser in Government House on Friday 7 hours ago

    Fubara receives German Vice-consul, assures a safe investment in Rivers 
    Katsina, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Stakeholders meeting, Food scarcity, Insecurity, 9 hours ago

    Katsina: Governor Radda convenes stakeholders meeting to tackle food scarcity, insecurity 
    Dangote and Gov Yusuf in Kano 20 hours ago

    Dangote visits Kano over hunger in the land