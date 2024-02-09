Disaster! 2 dead, 2 hospitalised after herbs drink in Kogi

Richard Elesho

Disaster struck in Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba East Local Government, Kogi State on Tuesday when two able-bodied men died after drinking a locally made concoction (agbo). Two other persons who partook in the deadly frenzy landed in the hospital where doctors and other health workers have been battling to keep them alive.

The four young men, simply identified as Okiribo, Samuel Folorunsho, Shola Pempe, and one other, reportedly mixed ‘gegemu’ and ‘obo’ fruits to make a concoction that Tuesday evening. One after the other, they took ill after the drink.

According to a youth leader who is conversant with the story, Ariyo Segun, those who survived the drink are receiving treatment at ECWA hospital in Makutu Isanlu.

He said four persons mixed Jimson weeds and high plum fruits, known in the local parlance as “Gegemu and Obo fruits” and drank it to test their drinking capacity.

“A few minutes after, Okiribo complained of stomach upset and decided to go into the nearby bush to defecate. It was there he died. Samuel Omo Folorunsho Eleja also complained of the same stomach upset and went home where he died.

“The two others were lucky as they were rushed to ECWA hospital, in Makutu Isanlu. It was when Shola Pempe regained consciousness that he narrated what they drank to the people,” he said.

However, the fourth person whose name could not be identified yet was said to have been an indigene of Kwara state who lives in the community. The incident has caused panic among residents of Isanlu and its environs.

Chairman of the council area, Mr. Dare Joshua Venza, when contacted, said he was in transit and would comment on the issue once he settled from his journey.

It was gathered that the gegemu concoction is a drug that makes people unusually high to a state of stupor. The substance is subject to abuse.