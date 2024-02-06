Omata Assumes Duty as AIG Incharge Of Zone 16 Yenagoa, Assures Effective Security

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Paul Alifa Omata assumed duty in the Zone 16 headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday 5th February,2024.

In his maiden press briefing, AIG Omata said he would adopt the strategies of the Inspector General of Police on crime fighting and repositioning of the Police on core professional responsibilities in the zonal command.

AIG Omata, who made the statement after a special welcome parade and introduction by some officers of the Zone, on Monday, February 5, stated that crime would be reduced to the barest minimum if not eradicated in Bayelsa and Rivers states which the command is comprised of. He assured that people of the zone would sleep with their two eyes closed.

AIG Omata also urged officers and men under the Zone to always be disciplined as the Force is known for discipline.

He advised officers serving in zone 16 comprising, Rivers and Bayelsa states Command not to indulge in acts that would dent the image of the Force.

AIG Omata also called for synergy between the Police and members of the public while urging the people to always report suspicious movements around them.

Profile of AIG Paul Alifa Omata:

AIG Paul Alifa Omata, an indigene of Dekina Local Government area of Kogi State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on the 3rd March 1990 as a cadet ASP. He is a graduate of Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The new AIG is a pragmatic and seasoned officer of repute who has attended several courses and workshops, and has equally served meritoriously at various Departments within the Force, notable amongst them are; DPO ‘A’ Division Lokoja, Area Commander, Area ‘L’ Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Kwara State etc. Until his posting to the Zone, he was the Commissioner of Police, K9 Section Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.